Jay-Z Gets Win In Court Over Rape Case - Noise11.com

The lawsuit accusing Jay-Z of rape has been officially dismissed.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the lawsuit was “dismissed with prejudice”.

A case dismissed with prejudice is over and done with, and cannot be revisited.

The filing had alleged that the rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, raped a 13-year-old girl along with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in September 2000.

“The false case against Jay-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice,” Jay-Z’s attorney Alex Spiro said in a statement on Friday.

“By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can – he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid one red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name.”

Jay-Z took to social media to release a statement via his company, Roc Nation.

“Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere,” he shared via X.

“The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.

“The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence,” he continued.

