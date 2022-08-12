Jazz Great Oscar Peterson Becomes A $1 Coin In Canada - Noise11.com

Canadian jazz legend Oscar Peterson has been honored on a $1 coin in Canada.

Oscar Petersen was born 15 August 1925 and died 23 December 2007. The eight-time Grammy Award winner released his first album ‘Piano Solos’ in 1950. It was not unusual for Peterson to release an album every few weeks. In 1957 he released 18 albums. He released 16 albums in 1959.

Peterson was called “the man with four hands” by Louis Armstrong. The coin was unveiled with his family present. Daughter Celine Peterson said, “When I was a child traveling the world with my dad, I remember being curious about the figures on each country’s currency. It was an opportunity to learn about the history of where I was visiting. One thing that has always been important to me is that as Canadians, we take the time to explore our history – all aspects of it,” said Céline Peterson. “Knowing that Canadians at home and anyone who visits from abroad will hold the opportunity to learn about a formidable figure in our nation’s history in the palm of their hand, brings me an immense amount of joy. My dad being given this recognition by the Royal Canadian Mint is something I never would have even thought to imagine because to me, he is and always will be, dad.”

“Throughout Oscar’s career he received many awards and honours, each of which meant a great deal to him. During the nearly fifteen years since his passing, there have been more. All of them humbling. All of them a source of pride. The addition of this commemorative circulation coin bearing his likeness is something neither he nor I could ever have imagined,” said Kelly Peterson. “Knowing that Canadians now, and for generations to come, will hold this coin and be reminded of Oscar Peterson or be inspired to learn about him for the first time evokes emotions challenging to describe. I am deeply, profoundly honoured. Oscar was a great pianist and composer. He was a staunch advocate for human rights. Above all, he was always a proud Canadian. As his music is timeless, so too now will he be a part of the Canadian consciousness forever.”

“The Mint is passionate about celebrating stories of exceptional Canadians on its coins and I am delighted that Oscar Peterson, the first Canadian musician to appear on a circulation coin, is being celebrated as one of the world’s most respected and influential jazz artists of all time,” said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. “Mr. Peterson’s music and legendary performances have brought joy to millions of music lovers in Canada and around the world and we are proud to honour him, through this coin, for his exceptional contributions to Canadian music and culture.”

The Oscar Peterson coin is available from the Royal Canadian Mint.

