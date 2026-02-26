Jeff Dunham Announces 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Legendary American ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham is set to return to Australia in August 2026, bringing his unique blend of stand-up and puppetry to Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney.

by Paul Cashmere

Jeff Dunham, widely recognised for revolutionising ventriloquism and stand-up comedy, will kick off his Australian tour in Perth on August 13, before heading to Melbourne on August 15, Brisbane on August 17, and concluding in Sydney on August 19.

Dunham, 63, has performed to more than 7.7 million people across over 1,500 live shows since June 2007. His global appeal has taken him through more than twenty countries, including Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, France, South Africa-where he holds the title of the highest-selling international comedian of all time-and, of course, Australia and New Zealand. His international tours have consistently sold out arenas, with Dunham holding the Guinness World Record for “Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour” following his 2007-2010 Spark of Insanity tour.

A master of character-driven comedy, Dunham has created a roster of puppets that have become cultural touchstones in their own right. Walter, a grumpy septuagenarian with a sharp tongue; Peanut, the mischievous purple “woozle”; José Jalapeño on a Stick, the sarcastic talking pepper; Bubba J, a beer-loving redneck; and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, a skeletal figure whose catchphrase “Silence! I keel you!” became a viral sensation, are central to his act. Achmed alone has amassed hundreds of millions of views online, including a 2014 animated special Achmed Saves America on Country Music Television.

Dunham’s influence extends far beyond the stage. He has filmed twelve record-breaking comedy specials, including Minding the Monsters (2012) and Controlled Chaos (2011), which were Comedy Central’s most-viewed specials of their respective years. His 2008 Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special remains the network’s highest-rated programme of all time, while his Netflix specials Beside Himself (2019) and Relative Disaster (2017) have consistently ranked among the platform’s most-watched comedy specials. Across broadcast and digital platforms, his work has been viewed nearly 2.5 billion times.

Born in Dallas, Texas, in 1962 and adopted as an infant, Dunham discovered ventriloquism at the age of eight with a Mortimer Snerd dummy and a how-to album. By the time he was in middle school, he was performing at school functions and corporate events, honing his craft with relentless dedication. His career trajectory took him through college performances, regional comedy clubs, and eventually to the bright lights of Los Angeles, where he refined his act under the guidance of established comedians and emerged as a pioneer in modern ventriloquism.

Dunham’s television career includes appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, Late Show with David Letterman, Comedy Central Presents, and multiple guest roles in sitcoms such as 30 Rock, Ellen, and Sonny with a Chance. In 2009, he starred in The Jeff Dunham Show, a seven-episode series on Comedy Central. His work has been recognised with multiple awards, including twice winning “Ventriloquist of the Year” and earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017. Forbes has listed him among the highest-paid comedians in the United States, and he continues to draw acclaim for his timing, character work, and ability to entertain diverse audiences.

Outside comedy, Dunham is a car and memorabilia collector, restoring vintage dummies and owning iconic vehicles such as the Batmobile from Batman Returns and the 1966 TV series Batmobile. He and his wife Audrey also established the Jeff Dunham Family Fund, donating a portion of ticket sales to charitable causes.

Dunham’s Australian fans can expect a show that blends his signature puppetry with stand-up comedy, delivering both familiar characters and new material shaped by decades of international touring and television success.

2026 Australian Tour Dates

Thursday 13 August, Perth, Perth HPC

Saturday 15 August, Melbourne, The Plenary

Monday 17 August, Brisbane, Convention Centre

Wednesday 19 August, Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre

Tickets on sale Friday 27 February, 1pm – book at bohm presents.com

