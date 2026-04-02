Jethro Tull Announce Under Wraps: The Unwrapped Edition Box Set - Noise11 Music News

Jethro Tull revisit one of the band’s most debated periods with the release of Under Wraps: The Unwrapped Edition, a new 5CD and Blu-Ray collection bringing together the 1984 album Under Wraps and Ian Anderson’s 1983 solo record Walk Into The Light.

by Paul Cashmere

Jethro Tull will revisit a pivotal moment in the band’s catalogue with the release of Under Wraps: The Unwrapped Edition, a comprehensive 5CD and Blu-Ray box set arriving on 15 May. The collection brings together the 1984 Jethro Tull album Under Wraps alongside frontman Ian Anderson’s 1983 solo album Walk Into The Light, both newly remixed and expanded for the project.

Supervised by Anderson and remixed by Bruce Soord of The Pineapple Thief, the set includes newly created “2026 Drums” mixes and “Original Drums” mixes of both albums. The package also features rare recordings from the period, a remastered 1984 BBC Radio 1 concert recorded at London’s Hammersmith Odeon and a Blu-Ray with stereo, surround and Dolby Atmos mixes.

The release arrives as Jethro Tull prepare to begin the UK leg of The Curiosity Tour, starting 19 April.

The new edition re-examines a creative phase in which Anderson deliberately pushed Jethro Tull away from the band’s established folk-rock identity and into the technology-driven sound world of the early 1980s. At the time, the decision divided audiences who had long associated the group with acoustic instrumentation and progressive rock structures.

With Under Wraps, Anderson incorporated synthesisers, drum programming and electronic textures that reflected the rapidly changing recording environment of the decade. The companion album Walk Into The Light explored similar sonic territory within a solo context, created with keyboardist Peter-John Vettese.

Together, the two albums document an era in which an established progressive rock band confronted the rise of electronic production and digital studio technology.

The new box set is designed as a detailed archive of the era. Two discs present the Under Wraps album in alternate mixes created by Soord, one built around newly constructed drum parts and the other retaining the electronic percussion style of the original recordings. Each version is accompanied by associated recordings from 1983 and 1984, including demos and unreleased material.

A similar approach is taken with Anderson’s solo album Walk Into The Light. The album appears in two remixed forms, again offering both a modernised drum interpretation and a version that retains the character of the original production. Additional recordings from the sessions are included, several appearing officially for the first time.

The fifth CD presents a full BBC Radio 1 broadcast recorded live at the Hammersmith Odeon in 1984, capturing the band performing material from across its catalogue including Aqualung, Thick As A Brick and Locomotive Breath alongside songs from Under Wraps.

The Blu-Ray disc expands the set further with high-resolution stereo, DTS-HD 5.1 and Dolby Atmos mixes. Two promotional films from the period, including the video for Lap Of Luxury, are also included.

A 100-page book accompanies the set, documenting the creation of the albums and the musical decisions that defined the era.

Released in 1984, Under Wraps was the fifteenth studio album from Jethro Tull and remains one of the most unusual entries in the band’s discography. At the time, Anderson had already established himself as one of progressive rock’s most distinctive songwriters, combining narrative lyrics with flute-driven arrangements that set the band apart from its peers.

The recording sessions introduced a markedly different process. Unlike previous albums where Anderson wrote most of the material, Under Wraps saw broader collaboration among band members including guitarist Martin Barre, bassist Dave Pegg and keyboardist Peter-John Vettese. The album also stood apart from earlier Tull records in that the percussion was programmed rather than performed by a live drummer.

Reflecting on the shift, Anderson later said: “We wanted to do something completely different with Under Wraps. It was about exploring the technology of the time and seeing how far we could push our sound into new territories. It was an experiment, and not everyone was ready for that kind of change from Jethro Tull.”

While the album initially proved divisive among long-time followers, its reputation has evolved over time as listeners reconsider the band’s willingness to experiment within a rapidly changing musical landscape.

Walk Into The Light, released a year earlier, carried many of the same themes. Written with Vettese, the album combined electronic pop structures with Anderson’s characteristically observant lyrical style, reflecting a growing interest in themes of modern technology, social change and urban isolation.

The electronic direction of Under Wraps was not universally embraced when it first appeared. Some musicians within the band expressed reservations about the material, arguing that unused songs from earlier sessions could have produced a more traditional Jethro Tull record.

At the same time, guitarist Martin Barre later cited Under Wraps as one of his personal favourite Tull albums, highlighting the ongoing divide of opinion about the project. The record’s chart performance reflected that uncertainty, reaching No. 18 on the UK Albums Chart and No. 76 on the Billboard 200 while generating the single Lap Of Luxury.

More than four decades later, Under Wraps: The Unwrapped Edition reframes the album and its companion solo record as documents of an artist willing to test the boundaries of a well-established sound. As classic catalogue releases continue to receive archival treatment in the streaming era, the set offers listeners a chance to reconsider a period when Jethro Tull engaged directly with the evolving technology of modern music production.

The collection is released on 15 May.

Under Wraps: The Unwrapped Edition

5CD & Blu-Ray

CD1: Jethro Tull

Under Wraps (2026 Drums)

Remixed By Bruce Soord

Lap Of Luxury

Under Wraps #1

European Legacy

Later, That Same Evening

Saboteur

Radio Free Moscow

Nobody’s Car

Heat

Under Wraps #2

Paparazzi

Apogee

Associated Recordings 1983-1984 (2026 Drums)

12. Astronomy

13. Tundra

14. Automotive Engineering

15. General Crossing

16. Lap Of Luxury (Demo Version)*

17. Bring Back The Waltz*

18. Her Love Is Strange*

CD2: Jethro Tull

Under Wraps (Original Drums) Remixed By Bruce Soord

Lap Of Luxury

Under Wraps #1

European Legacy

Later, That Same Evening

Saboteur

Radio Free Moscow

Nobody’s Car

Heat

Under Wraps #2

Paparazzi

Apogee

Associated Recordings 1983-1984 (Original Drums)

12. Astronomy

13. Tundra

14. Automotive Engineering

15. General Crossing

16. Lap Of Luxury (Demo Version)*

17. Bring Back The Waltz*

18. Her Love Is Strange*

19. Under Wraps Intro

CD3: Ian Anderson

Walk Into Light (2026 Drums) Remixed By Bruce Soord

Fly By Night

Made In England

Walk Into Light

Trains

End Game

Black And White Television

Toad In The Hole

Looking For Eden

User-Friendly

Different Germany

Associated Recordings 1983 (2026 Drums)

11. Raincoat Man*

12. In Dark Tunnels*

13. Elizabeth In White*

14. User Friendly (Version 1)*

15. Toad In The Hole (Alt. Vocal)*

16. Clean Away*

CD4: Ian Anderson

Walk Into Light (Original Drums) Remixed By Bruce Soord

Fly By Night

Made In England

Walk Into Light

Trains

End Game

Black And White Television

Toad In The Hole

Looking For Eden

User-Friendly

Different Germany

Associated Recordings 1983 (Original Drums)

11. Raincoat Man*

12. In Dark Tunnels*

13. Elizabeth In White*

14. User Friendly (Version 1)*

15. Toad In The Hole (Alt. Vocal)*

16. Clean Away*

CD5: BBC Live At The Hammersmith Odeon 1984 (Remastered)

Under Wraps Intro

Locomotive Breath (Instrumental)

Hunting Girl

Under Wraps #1

Later, That Same Evening

Pussy Willow

Clasp

Living In The Past

Thick As A Brick

Aqualung

Locomotive Breath

Too Old To Rock’n’roll: Too Young To Die!

Different Germany / Thick As A Brick (Reprise)

Disc 6: Blu-Ray

Jethro Tull

Under Wraps (2026 Drums) & Associated Recordings 1983-84 (2026 Drums) Stereo LPCM 96/24 / Dts Hd 5.1 / Dolby Atmos

Under Wraps (Original Drums) & Associated Recordings 1983-84 (Original Drums) Stereo LPCM 96/24

Ian Anderson

Walk Into Light (2026 Drums) & Associated Recordings 1983 (2026 Drums) Stereo LPCM 96/24 / Dts Hd 5.1 / Dolby Atmos

Walk Into Light (Original Drums) & Associated Recordings 1983 (Original Drums) Stereo LPCM 96/24

Videos:

Lap Of Luxury (Promo Video)

Tour Rehearsal (Promo Video)

*Previously Unreleased

Tour Dates

19 April 2026, Perth, Concert Hall

20 April 2026, Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

22 April 2026, Edinburgh, Usher Hall

23 April 2026, Newcastle, O2 City Hall Newcastle

25 April 2026, Bradford, St George’s Hall

26 April 2026, Salford Quays, The Lowry

28 April 2026, Liverpool, Philharmonic

29 April 2026, Sheffield, City Hall

2 May 2026, Stoke-on-Trent, Victoria Hall

3 May 2026, Birmingham, Symphony Hall

5 May 2026, Leicester, De Montfort Hall

6 May 2026, London, The London Palladium

8 May 2026, Basingstoke, The Anvil

9 May 2026, Swansea, Brangwyn Hall

10 May 2026, Bristol, Beacon Theatre

12 May 2026, Truro, Hall For Cornwall

13 May 2026, Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

15 May 2026, Southampton, Guildhall

16 May 2026, Eastbourne, Congress Theatre

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