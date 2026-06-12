Jimi Hendrix Way Unveiled In New York, Ending Decades-Long Campaign To Honour Guitar Icon - Noise11 Music News

Jimi Hendrix has been honoured with a permanent New York City street co-naming near Electric Lady Studios, more than five decades after his death and after years of campaigning by supporters, family members and educators.

by Paul Cashmere

New York City has officially unveiled Jimi Hendrix Way, permanently co-naming a section of West 8th Street in Greenwich Village in tribute to the late guitar pioneer whose influence continues to shape modern music. The new street designation sits just steps from Electric Lady Studios, the recording facility Hendrix commissioned in 1968 and opened in 1970, only months before his death at age 27.

The dedication ceremony on June 10 brought together members of Hendrix’s family, musicians, educators and civic leaders. Among those attending were Hendrix’s sister Janie Hendrix, longtime engineer and producer Eddie Kramer, E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt, Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid and celebrated songwriter Valerie Simpson.

The unveiling marked the culmination of a campaign that stretched across decades. Janie Hendrix said efforts to commemorate her brother in the neighbourhood began shortly after his death in 1970, while a more formal grassroots campaign gained momentum over the past decade. Temporary signage was installed in 2024, but political changes delayed the process of making the designation permanent.

The recognition is significant not only because of Hendrix’s status as one of the most influential guitarists in music history, but also because of his deep connection to Greenwich Village. The neighbourhood served as a creative base during a transformative period in his career, and Electric Lady Studios remains one of the most important recording facilities in the world.

During the ceremony, speakers highlighted both Hendrix’s artistic achievements and his enduring impact on future generations. Vernon Reid reflected on Hendrix’s determination, noting that despite being dismissed by several employers and bandleaders early in his career, he remained committed to his own artistic identity.

Kramer, who worked closely with Hendrix on the creation of Electric Lady Studios, offered personal memories of the guitarist’s daily routine in the Village.

“Jimi would walk from his apartment carrying his guitar,” Kramer recalled. “Nobody bothered him. They came up to him, they said hi, he nodded to them. They were respectful. He was respected enormously. We’d get over to the studio and create the most amazing music.”

Kramer later reflected on Hendrix’s enthusiasm for the studio itself, describing how the guitarist eagerly arrived each evening to work with drummer Mitch Mitchell and bassist Billy Cox during the facility’s earliest sessions.

Electric Lady Studios has since become a cornerstone of New York’s recording industry. Originally conceived by Hendrix after he became frustrated by the costs and limitations of hiring studio time across the city, the facility survived his death and evolved into one of the world’s most sought-after recording environments.

Over the decades, artists including Taylor Swift, Adele, Lady Gaga, Jay-Z, Daft Punk, Beck, Lana Del Rey, Rod Stewart and Jon Batiste have recorded there. Kramer said the studio retained a distinctive atmosphere that continued attracting musicians long after Hendrix’s passing.

The ceremony also launched a new educational partnership between Electric Lady Studios and TeachRock, the music education organisation founded by Steven Van Zandt. The collaboration introduces a new curriculum resource, “Jimi Hendrix: Rock’s Trailblazing Innovator and Influential Guitarist”, designed to help students explore Hendrix’s artistic development, technological innovation and influence on contemporary music.

Among those recognised during the event was educator and guitarist John Anthony, who developed the Hendrix-focused lesson. The programme examines Hendrix’s journey from his roots in blues and rhythm and blues through to his reinvention of rock performance, recording techniques and guitar sound design.

The educational component reflects a broader effort to ensure Hendrix’s legacy remains relevant beyond commemorative events and archival releases. Representatives from TeachRock and participating students spoke during the unveiling about the importance of music education and the role Hendrix continues to play in inspiring young musicians.

Van Zandt described the permanent street naming as long overdue, pointing to the lasting power of Hendrix’s recordings more than half a century after they were made.

He praised Hendrix not only as a guitarist but also as a songwriter, singer and creative visionary whose work expanded the possibilities of popular music. According to Van Zandt, Hendrix’s recordings remain strikingly contemporary, continuing to resonate with listeners across generations.

For Janie Hendrix and supporters of the campaign, the unveiling represents the conclusion of a lengthy effort to permanently connect Hendrix’s name with the neighbourhood where some of his most important work was created. With the new sign now installed near Electric Lady Studios, Greenwich Village gains another landmark tied to its rich musical history while ensuring that Hendrix’s contribution to the cultural identity of New York remains visible for future generations.

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