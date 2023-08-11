Jimmy Barnes Has Put Together A Robbie Robertson Playlist as a Tribute To Robbie - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has put a Robbie Robertson playlist together following the sad news of Robbie’s passing this week at age 80.

Jimmy said,

“Had the pleasure of spending a little time watching Robbie record his first solo record back in the 80’s not only was he a great musician but one of the great guys too. I’ve put together a playlist of songs that he wrote and played on, that have inspired me over the years. You can listen here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/55ss5XJdLq8Ladnqbuq44V…

RIP Robbie you have inspired me and moved me with your music”.

Jimmy’s playlist features:

Forever Young – Bob Dylan

Rag Mama Rag – The Band

It Makes No Difference – The Band

The Shape I’m In – The Band

The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down – The Band

Broken Arrow – Robbie Robertson

Up On Cripple Creek – The Band

It Makes No Difference (Live from The Last Waltz) – The Band

The Weight – The Band

Stage Fright – The Band

Across The Great Divide – The Band

Fallen Angel – Robbie Robertson

I Shall Be Released – The Band

Going, Going, Gone – Bob Dylan

Theme From The Last Waltz – The Band

Jimmy Barnes recorded a cover of ‘The Weight’ with The Badloves in 1993. Their version reached no 6 on the Australian singles chart and received a Gold record award.

Noise11.com

