Jimmy Barnes Has Put Together A Robbie Robertson Playlist as a Tribute To Robbie - Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes has put a Robbie Robertson playlist together following the sad news of Robbie’s passing this week at age 80.
Jimmy said,
“Had the pleasure of spending a little time watching Robbie record his first solo record back in the 80’s not only was he a great musician but one of the great guys too. I’ve put together a playlist of songs that he wrote and played on, that have inspired me over the years. You can listen here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/55ss5XJdLq8Ladnqbuq44V…
RIP Robbie you have inspired me and moved me with your music”.
Jimmy’s playlist features:
Forever Young – Bob Dylan
Rag Mama Rag – The Band
It Makes No Difference – The Band
The Shape I’m In – The Band
The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down – The Band
Broken Arrow – Robbie Robertson
Up On Cripple Creek – The Band
It Makes No Difference (Live from The Last Waltz) – The Band
The Weight – The Band
Stage Fright – The Band
Across The Great Divide – The Band
Fallen Angel – Robbie Robertson
I Shall Be Released – The Band
Going, Going, Gone – Bob Dylan
Theme From The Last Waltz – The Band
Jimmy Barnes recorded a cover of ‘The Weight’ with The Badloves in 1993. Their version reached no 6 on the Australian singles chart and received a Gold record award.
