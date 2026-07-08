Jimmy Eat World Announce Australian Bleed American 25th Anniversary Tour - Noise11 Music News

Jimmy Eat World will return to Australia this December for their first headline tour in nine years, performing Bleed American in full as part of the final concerts worldwide marking the album’s 25th anniversary.

by Paul Cashmere

Jimmy Eat World will bring the final chapter of their worldwide Bleed American 25th anniversary celebrations to Australia this December, with four headline shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane. The Arizona band’s first Australian headline tour since 2017 will see the influential 2001 album performed in its entirety, alongside a selection of songs spanning the group’s three decade career.

The Australian dates carry added significance because they will conclude the band’s global celebration of the record that transformed Jimmy Eat World from respected underground act into one of alternative rock’s defining bands of the early 2000s. Released on 24 July 2001 through DreamWorks Records, Bleed American became both a commercial breakthrough and a critical milestone, helping to push melodic alternative rock further into the mainstream while influencing a generation of artists that followed.

As the band revisits the album a quarter of a century later, members say their relationship with the material has changed. Rather than recreating the performances as they experienced them in 2001, the current tour reflects on the record’s enduring connection with audiences.

Lead singer and guitarist Jim Adkins said the anniversary performances have given the band an opportunity to appreciate the album’s longevity.

“I feel like at this time in our lives, especially for me, it’s important to get back to a place that you can savor. This tour is designed to be an elevated version of our show, a heightened experience with production that reflects 25 years of learning how to stretch artistically in the live environment.”

Drummer Zach Lind has similarly described the tour as an opportunity to thank fans who have supported the group throughout its career.

Originally featuring songs including “Bleed American”, “The Middle”, “Sweetness” and “A Praise Chorus”, the album remains Jimmy Eat World’s defining release. “The Middle” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart and climbed to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the album achieved platinum certification in the United States and gold status in the United Kingdom. More recently, “The Middle” joined Spotify’s Billion Streams Club, demonstrating the continuing reach of the band’s catalogue with new generations of listeners.

The album’s impact extended well beyond its sales. Over the following two decades, artists including Fall Out Boy, Paramore, Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday and The Wonder Years have acknowledged Bleed American as a significant influence on their own songwriting and approach to alternative rock.

Jimmy Eat World formed in Mesa, Arizona in 1993 and has maintained the same core line-up since bassist Rick Burch joined in 1995, alongside vocalist and guitarist Jim Adkins, guitarist Tom Linton and drummer Zach Lind. Before breaking through with Bleed American, the band earned critical recognition with 1999’s Clarity, an album that has since become regarded as a landmark release within emo and alternative rock.

The commercial success of Bleed American paved the way for 2004’s Futures, which produced another Alternative Airplay chart topper with “Pain”. The band has since released ten studio albums, most recently Surviving in 2019, followed by the Something(s) Loud EP in 2025. Throughout that period they have remained active on the international touring circuit, appearing at major festivals including Lollapalooza, Coachella, Reading and Leeds, and When We Were Young.

The Australian concerts follow an extensive North American and European anniversary itinerary. While anniversary album tours have become increasingly common across rock music, Jimmy Eat World’s decision to conclude the worldwide celebration in Australia gives local audiences the final opportunity to experience the complete production built around one of the era’s most influential alternative rock records.

Joining Jimmy Eat World on all four Australian dates will be Ruby Fields and A. Swayze & The Ghosts.

Dates:

Thursday 10 December, Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Friday 11 December, Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Saturday 12 December, Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Tuesday 15 December, Brisbane, Riverstage

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 11am local time on Thursday 16 July. For tour and ticket information visit teglive.com.au. PayPal eligible customer presales begin at 10am local time on 14 July.

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