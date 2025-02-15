 Joan Baez Thanks Renée Fleming For Stepping Down at The Kennedy Center - Noise11.com
Renee Fleming Facebook profile pic

Renee Fleming Facebook profile pic

Joan Baez Thanks Renée Fleming For Stepping Down at The Kennedy Center

by Paul Cashmere on February 15, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

Folk legend Joan Baez has sent a heartfelt thanks to Renée Fleming after she stepped down in her role as Artistic Advisor at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after a convicted felon and rapist self-appointed himself as chairperson.

Ben Folds also resigned from the position this week.

Renée Fleming announced this week:

It has been a privilege to serve as an Artistic Advisor at Large to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. David Rubenstein’s leadership as Chairman is just one of the many ways he has contributed to America’s cultural and historic heritage. He is the greatest patriot I know. As President of the Kennedy Center, Deborah Rutter has been a tireless, creative leader, successfully expanding our National Center for the Arts in visionary ways. They have both been an inspiration to me; and out of respect, I think it right to depart as well. I’ve treasured the bi-partisan support for this
institution as a beacon of America at our best. I hope the Kennedy Center continues to flourish and serve the passionate and diverse audience
in our nation’s capital and across the countr

y.

In a post Joan Baez wrote,

Dear Renée, Thank you for stepping down as Artistic Advisor at Large for The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The changes at the Center are a complete negation of the original mission: to be a beacon for the performing arts, offering education and outreach, inspiring and connecting communities with the respect, inclusion, openness and empowerment that the arts offers. Congratulations on taking a stand against tyranny, and know that your magnificent voice will always remind us of beauty, fairness, and strength.
With love, Joan Baez

Renée Fleming was appointed Artistic Director to the Center in 2016. In this capacity, she spearheaded Sound Health, a collaboration between the Kennedy Center and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Sound Health has brought together leading neuroscientists, music therapists and arts practitioners to better understand the impact of arts on the mind and body.

The American soprano is a recipient of the National Media of Arts and has also been honored with the Crystal Award from the World Economic Forum in Davos,[4] the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur from the French government, Germany’s Cross of the Order of Merit, Sweden’s Polar Music Prize and honorary membership in England’s Royal Academy of Music.

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

