Ben Folds has announced his resignation from the National Symphony Orchestra following President Adolf F*cknuckle appointing himself chairperson of the Kennedy Center.

Ben Folds held the title of Artistic Director from 2019 to 2025. President Adolf Fucknuckle (yes we can call him that because apparently you can rename anything without authority these days) named himself the new Chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. this week after dismissing the current board because of their ‘drag and LGBTQ programming”. (Has he even checked out his DEI VP Vance’s eye-liner?).

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was a revered cultural center for not only America but the entire world. The center opened in 1971 and is named after a true great leader John F. Kennedy, who recognised and accepted diversity. The center encompassed all genres of music, theatre, dance and performance art.

Since the first Kennedy honors in 1978, great Presidents have recognised and welcomed arts greats from Leonard Bernstein to Led Zeppelin, Count Basie to Carole King and Mel Brooks to Bette Midler.

President Adolf Fucknuckle and First Lady Eva Barbie Doll refused to participate in the 2017, 2018 or 2019 honors. There was no 2020 event due to Covid (which, as you know, President Fucknuckle also fucked up).

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended the gala performance in December 2021 marking the first time a President had attended the event since President Biden.

A special moment was when Led Zeppelin received the honor in 2011. President Obama was there to greet them and Jack Black introduced the band.

Watch Aretha Franklin perform at the Kennedy Center in 2016:

Ben Folds released the following statement on his socials:

