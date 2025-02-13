 Ben Folds Resigns As Artistic Director Of NSO Following F*cknuckle Appointing Himself Chairperson - Noise11.com
Ben Folds photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ben Folds photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ben Folds Resigns As Artistic Director Of NSO Following F*cknuckle Appointing Himself Chairperson

by Paul Cashmere on February 13, 2025

in News

Ben Folds has announced his resignation from the National Symphony Orchestra following President Adolf F*cknuckle appointing himself chairperson of the Kennedy Center.

Ben Folds held the title of Artistic Director from 2019 to 2025. President Adolf Fucknuckle (yes we can call him that because apparently you can rename anything without authority these days) named himself the new Chairman of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. this week after dismissing the current board because of their ‘drag and LGBTQ programming”. (Has he even checked out his DEI VP Vance’s eye-liner?).

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was a revered cultural center for not only America but the entire world. The center opened in 1971 and is named after a true great leader John F. Kennedy, who recognised and accepted diversity. The center encompassed all genres of music, theatre, dance and performance art.

Since the first Kennedy honors in 1978, great Presidents have recognised and welcomed arts greats from Leonard Bernstein to Led Zeppelin, Count Basie to Carole King and Mel Brooks to Bette Midler.

President Adolf Fucknuckle and First Lady Eva Barbie Doll refused to participate in the 2017, 2018 or 2019 honors. There was no 2020 event due to Covid (which, as you know, President Fucknuckle also fucked up).

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended the gala performance in December 2021 marking the first time a President had attended the event since President Biden.

A special moment was when Led Zeppelin received the honor in 2011. President Obama was there to greet them and Jack Black introduced the band.

Watch Aretha Franklin perform at the Kennedy Center in 2016:

Ben Folds released the following statement on his socials:

Ben Folds statement

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Green Day, Soundwave 2014, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Aussie Punk Band Private Function To Open For Green Day

Australian punk band Private Function have been chosen to open for Green Day’s 2025 The Saviors Australian tour.

1 day ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Calls Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Appearance Nonsense

Noel Gallagher has slammed Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance and called it "absolute nonsense".

2 days ago
Kid Rock performs at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on 7 December 2013. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kid Rock Chucks A Tanty And Storms Off Stage In Tennessee

Kid Rock has thrown a tantrum and stormed off the stage during a performance at Jon Bon Jovi's Nashville bar.

2 days ago
You Am I 2025 photo supplied
You Am I’s ‘Hi Fi Way’ Is About To Turn 30

You Am I will celebrate 30 years since the February 20, 1995 release of ‘Hi Fi Way’ with an Aussie tour playing the entire album as well as the ‘Hourly Daily’ in full.

3 days ago
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams Spends £20,000 On Eric Morecombe’s Glasses

Robbie Williams has achieved a childhood dream by buying beloved British comedian Eric Morecambe's glasses and pipe at auction.

3 days ago
Andrea Bocelli photo supplied TEG
Andrea Bocelli To Play One Australian Show Only In Sydney April 3

Tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform one Australian show only in Sydney April 3.

3 days ago
EMF 2025
The Reformed EMF Australian Dates and the Easter Eggs in ‘Unbelievable’

EMF ‘Unbelievable’ was a no 8 hit in Australia in 1990. The band toured Australia in 1991 and haven’t been back since. That changes in July and August with new Aussie dates now on sale.

February 6, 2025