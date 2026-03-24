John Cameron Mitchell Announces I'm Afraid Of Americans Bowie Song Cycle Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Two-Time Tony Award Winner John Cameron Mitchell Returns To Australia With A David Bowie Inspired Theatrical Concert In Sydney And Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere

Two-time Tony Award-winning performer John Cameron Mitchell will return to Australia in 2026 with a bold new stage production celebrating the work and enduring cultural impact of David Bowie. Titled I’m Afraid Of Americans, A Bowie Song Cycle, the show will play exclusive dates in Sydney and Melbourne this September, alongside a separate appearance at Sydney’s Festival of Dangerous Ideas in August.

The production is a theatrical concert conceived and performed by Mitchell, best known as the creator and star of the cult musical Hedwig And The Angry Inch. In this new work, he blends Bowie’s music with personal storytelling, creating a narrative-driven performance that examines the late artist’s prophetic themes and emotional resonance.

Mitchell’s connection to Bowie runs deep. Bowie was an early supporter of Hedwig And The Angry Inch, even investing in the stage production during its formative years. That endorsement helped elevate the show into a global phenomenon, later adapted into a 2001 film directed by Mitchell, which earned him the Best Director award at the Sundance Film Festival and a Golden Globe nomination for his performance.

In I’m Afraid Of Americans, Mitchell revisits Bowie’s catalogue with a curated song cycle that spans both iconic tracks and lesser-known material. The setlist includes songs such as Station To Station, Queen Bitch, Sweet Thing, Hallo Spaceboy, Fame, Quicksand and Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide. These selections reflect Bowie’s recurring themes of identity, alienation, reinvention and resistance.

The show is structured as both a celebration and a reflection. Bowie’s darker, more apocalyptic work is balanced against his more hopeful compositions, creating a dynamic emotional arc across the performance. Mitchell frames these songs with anecdotes and reflections drawn from his own encounters with Bowie and his broader artistic legacy.

Mitchell explained the origins of the project in the context of recent global events. After revisiting Bowie’s catalogue, he found a renewed sense of perspective in the music’s themes of upheaval and resilience. Working alongside long-time collaborators David M. Hawkins and Tommy Kriegsmann, he developed the concept into a fully realised stage production.

Joining Mitchell on stage is an ensemble that bridges international and Australian talent. Rising Australian artist Jude York features alongside powerhouse vocalist Amber Martin and acclaimed cabaret performer Meow Meow, who will appear at the Sydney performance.

Musical direction comes from Matthew Katz-Bohen, known for his work with Blondie, while the production’s visual elements are shaped by costume designer Erik Bergrin and lighting designer Jojo Franjoine. Together, the creative team delivers a hybrid of rock concert, cabaret and theatrical staging.

Mitchell’s career has consistently crossed disciplines. Beyond Hedwig And The Angry Inch, he directed the acclaimed films Shortbus and Rabbit Hole, the latter starring Nicole Kidman in an Academy Award-nominated role. His work frequently explores themes of identity, sexuality and human connection, positioning him as a distinctive voice in contemporary performance and film.

The timing of I’m Afraid Of Americans coincides with the tenth anniversary of Bowie’s passing, reinforcing the production’s role as both tribute and cultural reflection.

Bowie’s influence continues to be felt across music, fashion and art, and Mitchell’s interpretation positions those ideas within a modern context.

In addition to the concert dates, Mitchell will appear at the Festival of Dangerous Ideas in Sydney with a session titled Just Be Punk, extending his engagement with Australian audiences beyond the stage show. Further details for that appearance are expected in the coming weeks.

Pre-sale tickets for the Bowie Song Cycle tour are available to select industry and database members, with general public tickets going on sale later this week.

With its combination of live performance, narrative storytelling and Bowie’s enduring catalogue, I’m Afraid Of Americans, A Bowie Song Cycle is positioned as a unique addition to Australia’s 2026 live music calendar.

Tour Dates

Sunday, 6 September 2026, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Wednesday, 9 September 2026, Melbourne, Melbourne Recital Centre

Festival Appearance

22 August 2026, Sydney, Carriageworks

23 August 2026, Sydney, Carriageworks

Ticketing

Tickets for I’m Afraid Of Americans, A Bowie Song Cycle go on sale at 11.00am AEDT on Friday, 27 March via Ticketek for Sydney and through the Melbourne Recital Centre for Melbourne.

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