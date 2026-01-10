John Densmore And Robby Krieger Reimagine Riders On The Storm With Playing For Change With Australia’s William Barton - Noise11.com

Six decades after The Doors first emerged from Los Angeles to redefine rock music, surviving members John Densmore and Robby Krieger have revisited one of the band’s most enduring works through a new global collaboration with Playing For Change. The project brings a reimagined version of Riders On The Storm to life, uniting musicians and dancers from across the world in a performance that honours the legacy of The Doors while reinforcing music’s power to connect cultures. The project includes an appearance from Australia’s William Barton.

The new recording forms part of Playing For Change’s long running Song Around The World series, a multimedia initiative that documents artists performing together across continents. For this latest release, Densmore and Krieger are joined by more than 20 performers spanning eight countries, drawing together rock, folk, Indigenous music, and regional traditions into a single collaborative statement.

Originally released in June 1971, Riders On The Storm appeared as the second single from The Doors’ sixth studio album L.A. Woman. The song holds a unique place in the band’s catalogue as the final track Jim Morrison recorded before his death in Paris on 3 July 1971. Inspired in part by the country standard (Ghost) Riders In The Sky: A Cowboy Legend, written by Stan Jones, the song blended jazz inflected rhythms, atmospheric keyboards, and poetic menace, elements that later influenced gothic and alternative rock.

In the new Playing For Change version, Densmore’s unmistakable drumming and Krieger’s guitar anchor the performance, providing a direct connection to the original recording. Vocals are shared by Lukas Nelson and Sierra Ferrell, while Nelson’s brother Micah contributes harmonica. Foo Fighters keyboardist Rami Jaffee steps into the piano role originally defined by Ray Manzarek, with producer and bassist Don Was adding low end weight. Indigenous rhythm and perspective are central to the arrangement, led by the Lakota Drum Group and First Nations musician William Barton on yidaki.

Densmore said the project struck a rare balance between reverence and reinvention, praising Lukas Nelson’s vocal interpretation and Jaffee’s piano work as a respectful nod to Morrison and Manzarek. He also credited Playing For Change co founder Mark Johnson for shaping the visual and musical direction of the video, which was filmed across multiple locations and cultures.

Krieger echoed that sense of continuity, noting that whenever he and Densmore reunite musically, the chemistry remains natural. He highlighted the collective spirit of the collaboration and the ease with which Doors material continues to attract musicians from vastly different backgrounds, united by the song’s mood and message.

The collaboration coincides with a significant milestone for Playing For Change itself. Founded in 2002, the organisation has worked with more than 1,400 musicians across over 65 countries, producing hundreds of videos viewed billions of times worldwide. Its mission centres on documenting musicians in their own environments and weaving performances together to demonstrate shared human experience through music. Over the years, the project has involved artists ranging from Ringo Starr and Bono to Keith Richards and Slash, while also supporting education programs through the Playing For Change Foundation.

This release also supports the Wicahpi Olowan Music Program, the first Playing For Change Foundation initiative established in the United States. Developed in partnership with the Indigenous led First Peoples Fund, the program focuses on providing music education and cultural preservation opportunities for Indigenous youth and communities. Proceeds from limited edition Riders On The Storm Song Around The World merchandise directly benefit the initiative, reinforcing the project’s social purpose alongside its artistic goals.

The video received its first theatrical screening in December 2025, debuting alongside the re release of Tom DiCillo’s documentary When You’re Strange, narrated by Johnny Depp. The pairing connected The Doors’ original story with their ongoing cultural influence, marking the band’s 60th anniversary since forming in 1965.

The Doors’ legacy remains deeply embedded in popular culture. Across six studio albums released during Morrison’s lifetime, the band fused blues, jazz, poetry, and rock into a sound that challenged conventions and reflected the upheaval of the late 1960s. Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1993 and later honoured with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, The Doors continue to resonate with new generations of listeners.

This new global interpretation of Riders On The Storm stands as a reminder that the song’s atmosphere and meaning extend far beyond its original era. Through Playing For Change, Densmore and Krieger have opened the door to a worldwide conversation, allowing one of rock’s most haunting recordings to travel across borders, cultures, and time.

William Barton in The Doors Riders On The Storm Playing For Change video

Riders on the Storm performers:

The Doors’ John Densmore & Robby Krieger – Drums, Guitar, Vocals

Red Cloud Drum Group – Percussion

Aaron White – Acoustic Guitar, Vocal

Micah Nelson – Harmonica

Lukas Nelson – Vocals, Guitar

Sierra Ferrell – Vocals

Rami Jaffee – Piano

William Barton – Yidaki

Don Was – Bass

Boboulay Sissokho – Kora

Macarena Montesinos – Cello

Guarani Andeva Group – Percussion

Iron Cult Dancers – Dancers

Izzana Jaa – Vocals

Ezequiel Acosta – Bandoneón

Erik Prevost David – Trumpet

