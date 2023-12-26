 John Farnham Family Release First Photo of John Since Surgery - Noise11.com
John Farnham The Age Music Victoria 10th Anniversary Hall of Fame Concert inducts Victorian music legends at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 20 November 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Farnham The Age Music Victoria 10th Anniversary Hall of Fame Concert inducts Victorian music legends at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 20 November 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Farnham Family Release First Photo of John Since Surgery

by Paul Cashmere on December 27, 2023

in News

John Farnham’s son James has posted a family photo from Christmas showing John at Christmas lunch surrounded by his family.

The photo is the first photo of John made public since his cancer operation of August 2022.

James wrote, “Merry merry to everyone! Hope you all have a safe and fun day!!!!
Love yaz all!”

John can be partially seen at the end of the table with wife Jill.

John has been officially in remission with a public statement last issued on 23 August 2023.

“I am the luckiest man I know right now. It’s been a year since my first surgery and to be honest I’ve lost count as to how many other procedures there’s been since then. I’m sure someone’s kept track of them all – let’s just say, there’s been a few. But, I’m home now and I’m a very grateful and happy man. I’m sitting here in my living room lapping up the attention from my beautiful wife, Jill, my boys Rob and James and my mini Schnauzer, Edmund.

“It’s only now that I can start to appreciate and comprehend, for myself, how many messages of love and support have been sent to me over the past year. I don’t know what to say, other than thank you so very much. It honestly means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who took the time to write and send a message.

“Today is a special day. And I’m going to mark it by having a pizza – because I can! I can’t wait to see what might be next on the menu. Bring on 2024.”

August 2023 statement from the Farnham family

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

David Gilmour
David Gilmour Is Getting New Music Ready for 2024

David Gilmour has been working on a fifth solo album.

12 hours ago
Sydney Sweeney Rejects Criticism The Rolling Stones Objectified Her In ‘Angry’ Video

Sydney Sweeney has rejected claims she was sexualised in the music video for the Rolling Stones' new single Angry.

3 days ago
Darlene Love (photo by Ros O'Gorman)
Watch Darlene Love’s First Appearance And Most Recent With Letterman 37 Years Apart

Darlene Love first appears on David Letterman’s show in 1986 and the tradition continued until he left the show.

6 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Add Chanel Haynes As Backing Singer

The Rolling Stones have hired a Tina Turner impersonator as a backing singer for their upcoming US tour.

December 20, 2023
The Rolling Stones Purple Disco Machine Mess It Up
The Rolling Stones Premiere ‘Mess It Up’ Video Starring X-Men Star Nicholas Hoult

The new Rolling Stones video for ‘Mess It Up’ features X-Men star Nicholas Hoult.

December 20, 2023
The Rolling Stones Singles Vol 2
Second Stones Singles Box To Be Released February 2024

Volume two of the Rolling Stones Decca singles collection on vinyl will be released in February 2024.

December 16, 2023
The Masters Apprentices
Original AC/DC Drummer and Former Masters Apprentices Member Colin Burgess Dies Aged 77

Colin Burgess, the drummer for The Masters Apprentices and first drummer for AC/DC, has died at the age of 77.

December 16, 2023