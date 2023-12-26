John Farnham Family Release First Photo of John Since Surgery - Noise11.com

John Farnham’s son James has posted a family photo from Christmas showing John at Christmas lunch surrounded by his family.

The photo is the first photo of John made public since his cancer operation of August 2022.

James wrote, “Merry merry to everyone! Hope you all have a safe and fun day!!!!

Love yaz all!”

John can be partially seen at the end of the table with wife Jill.

John has been officially in remission with a public statement last issued on 23 August 2023.

“I am the luckiest man I know right now. It’s been a year since my first surgery and to be honest I’ve lost count as to how many other procedures there’s been since then. I’m sure someone’s kept track of them all – let’s just say, there’s been a few. But, I’m home now and I’m a very grateful and happy man. I’m sitting here in my living room lapping up the attention from my beautiful wife, Jill, my boys Rob and James and my mini Schnauzer, Edmund.

“It’s only now that I can start to appreciate and comprehend, for myself, how many messages of love and support have been sent to me over the past year. I don’t know what to say, other than thank you so very much. It honestly means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who took the time to write and send a message.

“Today is a special day. And I’m going to mark it by having a pizza – because I can! I can’t wait to see what might be next on the menu. Bring on 2024.”

August 2023 statement from the Farnham family

