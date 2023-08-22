John Farnham Is Having A Pizza Today - Noise11.com

John Farnham is having a pizza today. Normally that would be underwhelming news for anyone else but for John it is a major accomplishment as he marks the one year anniversary of when he undertook a 12 hour operation for the removal of a cancerous tumour.

Here is the official statement from the Farnham family, unedited for give you complete context:

UPDATE ON THE HEALTH OF JOHN FARNHAM

A STATEMENT BY

JOHN FARNHAM

AND THE FARNHAM FAMILY

Melbourne: Wednesday August 23rd 2023

On this date 12 months ago, John Farnham underwent a 12 hour surgery in Melbourne to remove a cancerous tumour from his mouth along with the re-constructive plastic surgery that followed.

Since then John has been in and out of rehabilitation care that included 8 weeks of radiation treatment and supplementary surgical procedures as a result of various complications and issues including infections that presented over the past year.

Last month (July) John was formally given confirmation by his medical team that he is “all clear” of cancer.

To mark the one year anniversary of his initial surgery John Farnham has issued the following statement:

“I am the luckiest man I know right now. It’s been a year since my first surgery and to be honest I’ve lost count as to how many other procedures there’s been since then. I’m sure someone’s kept track of them all – let’s just say, there’s been a few. But, I’m home now and I’m a very grateful and happy man. I’m sitting here in my living room lapping up the attention from my beautiful wife, Jill, my boys Rob and James and my mini Schnauzer, Edmund.

“It’s only now that I can start to appreciate and comprehend, for myself, how many messages of love and support have been sent to me over the past year. I don’t know what to say, other than thank you so very much. It honestly means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who took the time to write and send a message.

“Today is a special day. And I’m going to mark it by having a pizza – because I can! I can’t wait to see what might be next on the menu. Bring on 2024.”

The Farnham family want to thank everyone across Australia and the world for the extraordinary amount of generous messages and well wishes that have been received over the past five months and say thank you, again to the remarkable Melbourne medical professionals who have taken such care such good of him.

This is the first attributable quote from John Farnham about his own health since diagnosis and surgery in 2022.

As John does not have an official social media presence, a dedicated website has been established for fans to send messages of support to John and the family. www.weloveyoujohn.com.au

