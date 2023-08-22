 John Farnham Is Having A Pizza Today - Noise11.com

John Farnham The Age Music Victoria 10th Anniversary Hall of Fame Concert inducts Victorian music legends at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 20 November 2015.

John Farnham Is Having A Pizza Today

by Paul Cashmere on August 23, 2023

in News

John Farnham is having a pizza today. Normally that would be underwhelming news for anyone else but for John it is a major accomplishment as he marks the one year anniversary of when he undertook a 12 hour operation for the removal of a cancerous tumour.

Here is the official statement from the Farnham family, unedited for give you complete context:

UPDATE ON THE HEALTH OF JOHN FARNHAM

A STATEMENT BY
JOHN FARNHAM
AND THE FARNHAM FAMILY

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Melbourne: Wednesday August 23rd 2023

On this date 12 months ago, John Farnham underwent a 12 hour surgery in Melbourne to remove a cancerous tumour from his mouth along with the re-constructive plastic surgery that followed.

Since then John has been in and out of rehabilitation care that included 8 weeks of radiation treatment and supplementary surgical procedures as a result of various complications and issues including infections that presented over the past year.

Last month (July) John was formally given confirmation by his medical team that he is “all clear” of cancer.

To mark the one year anniversary of his initial surgery John Farnham has issued the following statement:

“I am the luckiest man I know right now. It’s been a year since my first surgery and to be honest I’ve lost count as to how many other procedures there’s been since then. I’m sure someone’s kept track of them all – let’s just say, there’s been a few. But, I’m home now and I’m a very grateful and happy man. I’m sitting here in my living room lapping up the attention from my beautiful wife, Jill, my boys Rob and James and my mini Schnauzer, Edmund.

“It’s only now that I can start to appreciate and comprehend, for myself, how many messages of love and support have been sent to me over the past year. I don’t know what to say, other than thank you so very much. It honestly means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who took the time to write and send a message.

“Today is a special day. And I’m going to mark it by having a pizza – because I can! I can’t wait to see what might be next on the menu. Bring on 2024.”

The Farnham family want to thank everyone across Australia and the world for the extraordinary amount of generous messages and well wishes that have been received over the past five months and say thank you, again to the remarkable Melbourne medical professionals who have taken such care such good of him.

This is the first attributable quote from John Farnham about his own health since diagnosis and surgery in 2022.

As John does not have an official social media presence, a dedicated website has been established for fans to send messages of support to John and the family. www.weloveyoujohn.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan To Resume Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in the USA in October

Bob Dylan will resume his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ world tour in the USA in Kansas City, USA in October.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones, Noise11, Photo
The Rolling Stones Tease New Album Potentially Called ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones have taken out an ad in a UK newspaper as glass specialist ‘Hackney Diamonds’ promising “we’ll fix your shattered windows” and therefore launching the first official tease to the new album now expected to be called ‘Hackney Diamonds’.

1 day ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Russell Morris Adds A Second Melbourne Symphony Show

Russell Morris will before a second Melbourne show with the Southern Cross Symphony on 31 October at Hamer Hall.

6 days ago
Black Sabbath Reunion
Black Sabbath ‘Reunion’ To Be Released For First Time On Vinyl

Black Sabbath’s 1998’s live album ‘Reunion’ will be released for the first time ever on vinyl in October.

August 15, 2023
Jimmy Webb performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on Tuesday 27 June 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Webb Sets Aside A Couple Of Evenings For Australia

One of the world’s greatest songwriters Jimmy Webb will return to Australia in December for ‘An Evening with Jimmy Webb’ in Melbourne and Sydney.

August 15, 2023
Motown
Motown Chairman Clarence Avant Dies At Age 92

Music executive Clarence Avant has passed away at the age of 92.

August 15, 2023
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Watch Russell Morris The Real Thing Live With Orchestra (Noise11 World Premiere)

On Tuesday July 4, 2023, Russell Morris performed his career highlight. The symphonic performance of his greatest hits featured a 10-piece rock band and the 54-piece Southern Cross Symphony, scored by David Hirschfelder and conducted by Peter Morris.

August 14, 2023