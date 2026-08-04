John Legend To Play Harry Belafonte In Bill Condon's The Road Home - Noise11 Music News

John Legend has joined the cast of Bill Condon’s upcoming film The Road Home, portraying the late singer, actor and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte in a drama centred on Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba and the controversy surrounding Paul Simon’s Graceland project during apartheid-era South Africa.

by Paul Cashmere

John Legend has been cast as Harry Belafonte in The Road Home, a new feature film from Academy Award-winning director Bill Condon that is currently in production in South Africa. The film examines the political and cultural tensions surrounding Paul Simon’s Graceland project through the experiences of South African music icons Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba during the final years of apartheid.

The casting brings together an international ensemble led by South African actor Thabo Rametsi as trumpeter Hugh Masekela, Cynthia Erivo as singer and activist Miriam “Mama Africa” Makeba, Johnny Flynn as Paul Simon and Australian actor Guy Pearce as Archbishop Trevor Huddleston, one of apartheid’s most outspoken opponents.

The project explores a defining period in music and political history. Masekela, who had lived in exile from South Africa, finds himself caught between long-standing friendships and the anti-apartheid movement when criticism emerges over Simon’s decision to record the landmark 1986 album Graceland with South African musicians during the United Nations cultural boycott.

According to the film’s synopsis, Archbishop Trevor Huddleston leads opposition to Simon’s actions, arguing that recording in South Africa breached the international cultural boycott. Masekela ultimately joins forces with fellow exile Makeba to form the touring Graceland band, believing music could amplify South Africa’s voice to an international audience despite the political controversy.

Belafonte occupies a significant place in that story. The American singer and activist advised Simon during the development of Graceland, encouraging him to seek the support of the African National Congress before travelling to South Africa. Belafonte, together with producer Quincy Jones, believed the project could provide an opportunity for South African musicians to reach global audiences while remaining sensitive to the country’s political realities.

Legend said portraying Belafonte carries personal significance because of their relationship and shared commitment to social justice.

“I was honored to know Mr. Belafonte as my friend, mentor and collaborator in the struggle for justice,” Legend said.

“He was an incredible human being who lived a monumental, revolutionary life. He was the epitome of an artist and activist who set a standard for me and so many others who stand on his shoulders. I count it a privilege to be entrusted with the role of Harry Belafonte in this special film.”

Belafonte, who died in 2023 aged 96, was recognised not only as an internationally successful entertainer but also as one of the most influential civil rights campaigners of the twentieth century. Throughout his career he supported numerous humanitarian causes and worked closely with leaders of the American civil rights movement while maintaining strong connections with international campaigns against racial injustice.

The Road Home was first announced earlier this year and is directed by Bill Condon from an original screenplay by Michael Bronner, whose previous writing credits include The Mauritanian and United 93. The story was developed by Bronner with South African writer Zakes Mda following an approach from the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation.

The production is backed by Studiocanal, Flora Films and South African production company Blue Ice. Producers include Laura Bickford, Bronner, Greg Yolen and Anant Singh, while veteran music producer Hilton Rosenthal serves as co-producer. Rosenthal will oversee new recordings of songs associated with Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba for the film’s soundtrack.

Studiocanal is financing the production and will distribute the film across South Africa, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Benelux, Poland, Australia and New Zealand. Palisades Park Pictures is handling international sales in remaining territories.

For Legend, the role adds another major screen credit to a career that spans music, film, television and theatre. The EGOT winner has previously earned an Academy Award for the song “Glory” from Selma and has combined recording, acting and producing across multiple projects. His portrayal of Belafonte also continues a career-long interest in projects exploring music’s relationship with social change.

The film places renewed attention on one of popular music’s most debated chapters. While Graceland became one of Paul Simon’s most celebrated albums and introduced many international listeners to South African musicians, its creation prompted intense debate over whether recording in apartheid South Africa undermined the global cultural boycott. Decades later, the project remains an important case study in the intersection of artistic collaboration, politics and activism.

Production on The Road Home is now underway in South Africa. A release date has not yet been announced.

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