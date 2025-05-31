John Lennon’s Psychedelic Rolls Royce Is Back On Display At Royal British Columbia Museum in Canada - Noise11.com

John Lennon’s 1964 Rolls-Royce Phantom is on display at the Royal British Columbia Museum in Canada until January 2026.

Lennon ordered the black Rolls Royce in December 1964. It was delivered to him six months later in June 1965. When the car was damaged in 1966 John decided to have the car repainted and chose the bright yellow. Artist Steve Weaver then added the psychedelic art motifs.

John and Yoko donated the car in 1977 to the Cooper-Hewitt Museum in New York for a $250,000 tax credit. In 1985 the museum sold the car to Canadian businessman Jim Pattison for $2,299,000. Pattison donated the car to the Province of British Columbia in 1987 who exhibited the car at the Transportation Museum of British Columbia until 1993. Royal British Columbia Museum in Canada have owned the car since then.

The museum regularly loans the car to other museums.

Take a closer look at a true piece of music history—John Lennon’s 1965 Rolls-Royce Phantom V Touring Limousine is currently on display in the Royal BC Museum lobby. Originally painted Valentine Black, the car was later transformed with bold psychedelic patterns and Romany-inspired designs, capturing the creative energy of the late 1960s. The custom paint job was completed just ahead of the release of the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album. This legendary car was also the one the Beatles rode in when they travelled to Buckingham Palace to receive the Order of the British Empire from the Queen on June 11, 1965.

