Jon Batiste, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Garner To Advise President Biden on Cultural Matters - Noise11.com

Jon Batiste, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Garner are some of the people who will advise U.S. President Joe Biden on cultural matters.
Jon Batiste has thanked the President for the honor of being appointed to the President’s Committee of the Arts and Humanities.
At age 36, Jon Batiste has recorded and performed with Stevie Wonder, Ed Sheeran, Lana Del Rey and Prince.
He has won an Academy Award, A Grammy Award a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA Award for his score from the Pixar movie ‘Soul’.
Jon also won five Grammy Awards from 14 nominations for his album ‘We Are’ including ‘Album of the Year’.
