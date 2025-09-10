Joni Mitchell Releases Career-Spanning Joni’s Jazz Collection - Noise11.com

Joni Mitchell has unveiled Joni’s Jazz, a monumental career-spanning project that has been in the works for years, curated by Mitchell herself as a portrait of her lifelong dialogue with jazz. The collection, available now, arrives as an 8LP vinyl box set, a 4CD edition, and across all digital platforms. Both physical formats feature liner notes with rare and unseen photographs, plus original artwork by Mitchell.

For fans, there is also a fine-art print available exclusively from jonimitchell.com as a gift-with-purchase item.

Across 61 tracks, Joni’s Jazz presents studio recordings, live cuts, alternate versions, demos, and rarities drawn from over five decades of music. The set stretches from 1968’s “Marcie,” from her debut Song To A Seagull, to her moving performance of Gershwin’s Summertime, recorded live at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival — her first full-length concert in more than 20 years.

Mitchell’s deep connection with jazz is highlighted through collaborations with some of the genre’s most celebrated musicians. Wayne Shorter, Jaco Pastorius, Charles Mingus, and Herbie

Hancock all appear across the anthology. Mitchell dedicates the collection to Shorter, who passed in 2023, writing, “It was a joy to play with him. He will be missed, but he will remain alive for me in this music.”

The selections demonstrate Mitchell’s fearless exploration of rhythm, narrative, and improvisation. From the layered arrangement of “Harry’s House / Centerpiece” to the avant-garde textures of “The Jungle Line” and the orchestral sweep of “Paprika Plains,” her evolution as both songwriter and bandleader is on full display.

Joni’s Jazz pulls from across Mitchell’s catalogue, including The Hissing of Summer Lawns, Hejira, Mingus, Turbulent Indigo, and her Grammy-winning 2001 standards collection Both Sides Now. It also includes key collaborations, such as her guest spot on Hancock’s Grammy-winning River: The Joni Letters.

In last year’s liner notes for Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 4, Mitchell joked, “People ask me my favorite of my albums, it’s going to be Joni’s Jazz.”

Now, the promise has been fulfilled.

Full Track Listing

JONI’S JAZZ — 8LP Edition

LP One

Side One

Blue

Trouble Man – Kyle Eastwood feat. Joni Mitchell

Moon At The Window – Demo 2 *

Be Cool – Demo 2 *

Harlem In Havana

Side Two

Cherokee Louise

Come In From The Cold

In France They Kiss On Main Street

Nothing Can Be Done

LP Two

Side One

Sex Kills

Edith And The Kingpin

Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire

The Jungle Line

Side Two

Shades Of Scarlett Conquering

Yvette In English

Marcie

A Bird That Whistles

LP Three

Side One

Love

Comes Love

The Man I Love – Herbie Hancock feat. Joni Mitchell

Side Two

At Last

You’re My Thrill

Sometimes I’m Happy

Stay In Touch

LP Four

Side One

The Crazy Cries Of Love

Face Lift

Sweet Sucker Dance – Early Alternate Version

Side Two

You Dream Flat Tires

Answer Me, My Love

Love Puts On A New Face

Both Sides Now

LP Five

Side One

Harry’s House / Centerpiece

Sunny Sunday

Hana

Last Chance Lost

Smokin’ (Empty, Try Another)

Side Two

Paprika Plains

LP Six

Side One

Hejira – Live at The Santa Barbara County Bowl (10/9/79)

Refuge Of The Roads

Blue Motel Room

Side Two

Black Crow

Off Night Backstreet

Just Like This Train

No Apologies

Not To Blame

The Magdalene Laundries

LP Seven

Side One

The Sire Of Sorrow (Job’s Sad Song)

God Must Be A Boogie Man

A Chair In The Sky

Side Two

Goodbye Pork Pie Hat – Live at The Santa Barbara County Bowl (10/9/79)

The Tea Leaf Prophecy (Lay Down Your Arms) – Herbie Hancock feat. Joni Mitchell

Shine

LP Eight

Side One

If I Had A Heart

Impossible Dreamer

One Week Last Summer

Summertime – Live at Newport Folk Festival (7/22/23)

Side Two

Stormy Weather

Two Grey Rooms – Demo 5

The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines

Twisted

If

JONI’S JAZZ — 4CD Edition

CD One

Blue / Trouble Man – Kyle Eastwood feat. Joni Mitchell / Moon At The Window – Demo 2 * / Be Cool – Demo 2 * / Harlem In Havana / Cherokee Louise / Come In From The Cold / In France They Kiss On Main Street / Nothing Can Be Done / Sex Kills / Edith And The Kingpin / Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire / The Jungle Line / Shades Of Scarlett Conquering / Yvette In English / Marcie / A Bird That Whistles

CD Two

Love / Comes Love / The Man I Love – Herbie Hancock feat. Joni Mitchell / At Last / You’re My Thrill / Sometimes I’m Happy / Stay In Touch / The Crazy Cries Of Love / Face Lift / Sweet Sucker Dance – Early Alternate Version / You Dream Flat Tires / Answer Me, My Love / Love Puts On A New Face / Both Sides Now

CD Three

Harry’s House / Centerpiece / Sunny Sunday / Hana / Last Chance Lost / Smokin’ (Empty, Try Another) / Hejira – Live at The Santa Barbara County Bowl (10/9/79) / Refuge Of The Roads / Paprika Plains / Blue Motel Room / Black Crow / Off Night Backstreet / Just Like This Train / No Apologies / Not To Blame / The Magdalene Laundries

CD Four

The Sire Of Sorrow (Job’s Sad Song) / God Must Be A Boogie Man / A Chair In The Sky / Goodbye Pork Pie Hat – Live at The Santa Barbara County Bowl (10/9/79) / The Tea Leaf Prophecy (Lay Down Your Arms) – Herbie Hancock feat. Joni Mitchell / Shine / If I Had A Heart / Impossible Dreamer / One Week Last Summer / Summertime – Live at Newport Folk Festival (7/22/23) / Stormy Weather / Two Grey Rooms – Demo 5 / The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines / Twisted / If

*Previously Unreleased

Joni’s Jazz is out now on vinyl, CD, streaming, and digital.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)