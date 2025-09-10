Joni Mitchell Releases Career-Spanning Joni’s Jazz Collection - Noise11.com

Joni Mitchell has unveiled Joni’s Jazz, a monumental career-spanning project that has been in the works for years, curated by Mitchell herself as a portrait of her lifelong dialogue with jazz. The collection, available now, arrives as an 8LP vinyl box set, a 4CD edition, and across all digital platforms. Both physical formats feature liner notes with rare and unseen photographs, plus original artwork by Mitchell.
Across 61 tracks, Joni’s Jazz presents studio recordings, live cuts, alternate versions, demos, and rarities drawn from over five decades of music. The set stretches from 1968’s “Marcie,” from her debut Song To A Seagull, to her moving performance of Gershwin’s Summertime, recorded live at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival — her first full-length concert in more than 20 years.
Mitchell’s deep connection with jazz is highlighted through collaborations with some of the genre’s most celebrated musicians. Wayne Shorter, Jaco Pastorius, Charles Mingus, and Herbie
Hancock all appear across the anthology. Mitchell dedicates the collection to Shorter, who passed in 2023, writing, “It was a joy to play with him. He will be missed, but he will remain alive for me in this music.”
The selections demonstrate Mitchell’s fearless exploration of rhythm, narrative, and improvisation. From the layered arrangement of “Harry’s House / Centerpiece” to the avant-garde textures of “The Jungle Line” and the orchestral sweep of “Paprika Plains,” her evolution as both songwriter and bandleader is on full display.
Joni’s Jazz pulls from across Mitchell’s catalogue, including The Hissing of Summer Lawns, Hejira, Mingus, Turbulent Indigo, and her Grammy-winning 2001 standards collection Both Sides Now. It also includes key collaborations, such as her guest spot on Hancock’s Grammy-winning River: The Joni Letters.
In last year’s liner notes for Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 4, Mitchell joked, “People ask me my favorite of my albums, it’s going to be Joni’s Jazz.”
Now, the promise has been fulfilled.
Full Track Listing
JONI’S JAZZ — 8LP Edition
LP One
Side One
Blue
Trouble Man – Kyle Eastwood feat. Joni Mitchell
Moon At The Window – Demo 2 *
Be Cool – Demo 2 *
Harlem In Havana
Side Two
Cherokee Louise
Come In From The Cold
In France They Kiss On Main Street
Nothing Can Be Done
LP Two
Side One
Sex Kills
Edith And The Kingpin
Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire
The Jungle Line
Side Two
Shades Of Scarlett Conquering
Yvette In English
Marcie
A Bird That Whistles
LP Three
Side One
Love
Comes Love
The Man I Love – Herbie Hancock feat. Joni Mitchell
Side Two
At Last
You’re My Thrill
Sometimes I’m Happy
Stay In Touch
LP Four
Side One
The Crazy Cries Of Love
Face Lift
Sweet Sucker Dance – Early Alternate Version
Side Two
You Dream Flat Tires
Answer Me, My Love
Love Puts On A New Face
Both Sides Now
LP Five
Side One
Harry’s House / Centerpiece
Sunny Sunday
Hana
Last Chance Lost
Smokin’ (Empty, Try Another)
Side Two
Paprika Plains
LP Six
Side One
Hejira – Live at The Santa Barbara County Bowl (10/9/79)
Refuge Of The Roads
Blue Motel Room
Side Two
Black Crow
Off Night Backstreet
Just Like This Train
No Apologies
Not To Blame
The Magdalene Laundries
LP Seven
Side One
The Sire Of Sorrow (Job’s Sad Song)
God Must Be A Boogie Man
A Chair In The Sky
Side Two
Goodbye Pork Pie Hat – Live at The Santa Barbara County Bowl (10/9/79)
The Tea Leaf Prophecy (Lay Down Your Arms) – Herbie Hancock feat. Joni Mitchell
Shine
LP Eight
Side One
If I Had A Heart
Impossible Dreamer
One Week Last Summer
Summertime – Live at Newport Folk Festival (7/22/23)
Side Two
Stormy Weather
Two Grey Rooms – Demo 5
The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines
Twisted
If
JONI’S JAZZ — 4CD Edition
CD One
Blue / Trouble Man – Kyle Eastwood feat. Joni Mitchell / Moon At The Window – Demo 2 * / Be Cool – Demo 2 * / Harlem In Havana / Cherokee Louise / Come In From The Cold / In France They Kiss On Main Street / Nothing Can Be Done / Sex Kills / Edith And The Kingpin / Cold Blue Steel And Sweet Fire / The Jungle Line / Shades Of Scarlett Conquering / Yvette In English / Marcie / A Bird That Whistles
CD Two
Love / Comes Love / The Man I Love – Herbie Hancock feat. Joni Mitchell / At Last / You’re My Thrill / Sometimes I’m Happy / Stay In Touch / The Crazy Cries Of Love / Face Lift / Sweet Sucker Dance – Early Alternate Version / You Dream Flat Tires / Answer Me, My Love / Love Puts On A New Face / Both Sides Now
CD Three
Harry’s House / Centerpiece / Sunny Sunday / Hana / Last Chance Lost / Smokin’ (Empty, Try Another) / Hejira – Live at The Santa Barbara County Bowl (10/9/79) / Refuge Of The Roads / Paprika Plains / Blue Motel Room / Black Crow / Off Night Backstreet / Just Like This Train / No Apologies / Not To Blame / The Magdalene Laundries
CD Four
The Sire Of Sorrow (Job’s Sad Song) / God Must Be A Boogie Man / A Chair In The Sky / Goodbye Pork Pie Hat – Live at The Santa Barbara County Bowl (10/9/79) / The Tea Leaf Prophecy (Lay Down Your Arms) – Herbie Hancock feat. Joni Mitchell / Shine / If I Had A Heart / Impossible Dreamer / One Week Last Summer / Summertime – Live at Newport Folk Festival (7/22/23) / Stormy Weather / Two Grey Rooms – Demo 5 / The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines / Twisted / If
*Previously Unreleased
Joni’s Jazz is out now on vinyl, CD, streaming, and digital.
