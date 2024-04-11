 Joni Mitchell Performs Elton John’s ‘I’m Still Standing’ - Noise11.com
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Joni Mitchell Performs Elton John’s ‘I’m Still Standing’

by Paul Cashmere on April 11, 2024

in News

Music legend Joni Mitchell has performed Elton John’s ‘I’m Still Standing’ for Elton at his Gerswhin Prize award night.

Joni was joined by Brandi Carlile and Annie Lennox as well as Blake Mills Elton band member Davey Johnstone.

Joni updated the work, with permission of the songwriters Elton John and Bernie Taupin, to better tell her own story through the song.

In 2015, Joni Mitchell suffered a brain aneurysm and spent years recuperating and just learning to walk again. In 2018, she attended ‘Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration’ with Brandi Carlile. Brandi has been a constant supporter in bring Joni back to where she is today.

Elton John and Bernie Taupin accepted the Gershwin Award at the Library of Congress in Washington DC.

Watch the speech here:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John at Mt Duneed Winery 7 Dec 2019 photo by Jackson
Elton John and Bernie Taupin To Be Awarded the Gershwin Prize

Elton John and Bernie Taupin have been named as the recipients of the 2024 U.S. Library of Congress's Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

January 31, 2024
Bernie Taupin Honky Chateau Daddy Cool badge
Bernie Taupin and Spice Girl Melanie Brown Receive Queen’s New Years Honours

Elton John’s songwriting partner Bernie Taupin and Spice Girls’ Melanie Brown (Mel B) have been named in the 2022 New Years Honours list.

January 2, 2022
Chris Le Mesurier (photo from Julian Lennon Facebook)
Guitarist Robin Le Mesurier Dead At 68

Robin Le Mesurier, the guitarist with credit on albums by Rod Stewart, Ron Wood and Bernie Taupin, has died at age 68.

December 24, 2021
Don Felder American Rock N Roll
Don Felder’s ‘American Rock ‘N’ Roll’ Album Cover features the art of Bernie Taupin.

I had a simple question for former Eagles guitarist Don Felder. “The Bernie Taupin credited with the artwork on your new album. Is that THE Bernie Taupin?” “That’s the only Bernie Taupin I know,” Felder answered laughing.

May 23, 2019
Elton John by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Invites Young Filmmakers To Make Videos For 70s Hits

Elton John has launched a competition for young filmmakers, asking them to make official videos for three of his hits.

December 13, 2016
Elton John by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Explains His Songwriting Process

Sir Elton John never analyses his "strange" way of writing songs because all he cares about is that it works.

January 20, 2016
Elton John and his Band perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 11 December 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Plays Melbourne 11 Dec 15 REVIEW

200 years ago, if people could have travelled like they do today Beethoven would have gone on a world tour. Imagine hearing ‘Fifth Symphony’ or ‘Moonlight Sonata’ live by the man who wrote them? That is what being at an Elton John show is like.

December 12, 2015