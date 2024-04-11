Joni Mitchell Performs Elton John’s ‘I’m Still Standing’ - Noise11.com

Music legend Joni Mitchell has performed Elton John’s ‘I’m Still Standing’ for Elton at his Gerswhin Prize award night.

Joni was joined by Brandi Carlile and Annie Lennox as well as Blake Mills Elton band member Davey Johnstone.

Joni updated the work, with permission of the songwriters Elton John and Bernie Taupin, to better tell her own story through the song.

In 2015, Joni Mitchell suffered a brain aneurysm and spent years recuperating and just learning to walk again. In 2018, she attended ‘Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration’ with Brandi Carlile. Brandi has been a constant supporter in bring Joni back to where she is today.

Elton John and Bernie Taupin accepted the Gershwin Award at the Library of Congress in Washington DC.

Watch the speech here:

