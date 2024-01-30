Elton John and Bernie Taupin To Be Awarded the Gershwin Prize - Noise11.com

Elton John and Bernie Taupin have been named as the recipients of the 2024 U.S. Library of Congress’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

Sir Elton and Bernie will be honoured during an all-star tribute concert in Washington D.C. on 20 March.

“I’ve been writing songs with Bernie for 56 years, and we never thought that that one day this might be bestowed upon us,” John said in a statement. “It’s an incredible honour for two British guys to be recognised like this. I’m so honoured.”

Lyricist Taupin added, “To be in a house along with the great American songwriters, to even be in the same avenue is humbling, and I am absolutely thrilled to accept.”

The duo is only the third pair to receive the award, which recognises impact and achievement in popular music, following Burt Bacharach and Hal David in 2012 and Gloria and Emilio Estefan in 2019.

Previous solo recipients include Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Lionel Richie and Smokey Robinson.

“Elton John and Bernie Taupin have written some of the most memorable songs of our lives,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden in a statement. “Their careers stand out for the quality and broad appeal of their music and their influence on their fellow artists. More than 50 years ago, they came from across the pond to win over Americans and audiences worldwide with their beautiful songs and rock anthems. We’re proud to honour Elton and Bernie with the Gershwin Prize for their incredible impact on generations of music lovers.”

The line-up of performers for the tribute concert has yet to be announced.

It will be broadcast in the U.S. on 8 April.

