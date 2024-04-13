 Metallica Perform Elton John’s Funeral For A Friend/Loves Lies Bleeding’ At Gershwin Prize Night - Noise11.com
James Hetfield of Metallica at Powertrip photo by Richard Gilkerson

James Hetfield of Metallica at Powertrip photo by Richard Gilkerson

Metallica Perform Elton John’s Funeral For A Friend/Loves Lies Bleeding’ At Gershwin Prize Night

by Paul Cashmere on April 13, 2024

in News

Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin are the recipients of the Gershwin Prize for 2024 and Metallica came out literally to sing their praises.

Metallica performed a unique version of the ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ album opener ‘Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding’ is Elton and Bernie in the front row watching on.

Watch the performance.

.

It wasn’t the first time Elton and Metallica have crossed paths. In 2022 Elton was part of the Miley Cyrus cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ with Chad Smith, Robert Trujillo, Yo-Yo Mar and WATT.

Joni Mitchell also performed ‘I’m Still Standing’ at the show.

And Elton performed ‘Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting’.

Watch Elton and Bernie’s acceptance speech.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Elton John Photo By Ros O'Gorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Abba
Benny From ABBA Performs ‘Waterloo’ for Pianos in Europe

Benny from ABBA performed a piano only version of the ABBA classic ‘Waterloo’ on a piano in Stockholm, synched to pianos in London, Berlin and Warsaw.

11 hours ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert To Be Released On DVD

The music video edition of Russell Morris ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ will be released on DVD through Ambition in June.

3 days ago
Beach Boys Disney doco
Beach Boys Trailer Showcases Never Before Seen Footage

On May 24, Disney+ will premiere ‘The Beach Boys’ documentary with new interviews and never before seen footage.

3 days ago
Sir Tim Rice, music news, noise11.com
Sir Tim Rice On The ‘Miserable’ Lyrics of Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo

Sir Tim Rice has criticised the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift for their "miserable" and "me, me, me" lyrics.

4 days ago
Charlie Musselwhite photo by Rory Doyle
Blues Legend Charlie Musselwhite To Tour Australia

Charlie Musselwhite is coming back to Australia again.

5 days ago
Brian Cadd Dream Train
Brian Cadd Recreates Two Bootleg Family Band Songs for New Album ‘Dream Train’

‘Dream Train’, the 26th album for Brian Cadd has arrived, and two of the songs Cadd fans may recognise.

April 5, 2024
Walter Trout
Walter Trout and Dee Snider Team Up For ‘I’ve Had Enough’

Blues legend Walter Trout has teamed up with rock legend Dee Snider for ‘I’ve Had Enough’ on Trout’s new album ‘Broken’.

April 4, 2024