Metallica Perform Elton John’s Funeral For A Friend/Loves Lies Bleeding’ At Gershwin Prize Night - Noise11.com

Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin are the recipients of the Gershwin Prize for 2024 and Metallica came out literally to sing their praises.

Metallica performed a unique version of the ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ album opener ‘Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding’ is Elton and Bernie in the front row watching on.

Watch the performance.

It wasn’t the first time Elton and Metallica have crossed paths. In 2022 Elton was part of the Miley Cyrus cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ with Chad Smith, Robert Trujillo, Yo-Yo Mar and WATT.

Joni Mitchell also performed ‘I’m Still Standing’ at the show.

And Elton performed ‘Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting’.

Watch Elton and Bernie’s acceptance speech.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

