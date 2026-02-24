Josh Tatofi Announces Looking For Love Tour For Australia - Noise11.com

Grammy-nominated Hawaiian artist Josh Tatofi will return to Australia in April and May 2026, with MG Live and Frontier Touring presenting Josh Tatofi’s Looking For Love Tour across Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

by Paul Cashmere

Grammy-nominated Hawaiian singer-songwriter Josh Tatofi will head back to Australia in April and May 2026 for his Looking For Love Tour, marking his first local shows since signing a landmark global deal with EMPIRE in late 2025.

Presented by MG Live and Frontier Touring, the tour follows an exclusive sold-out Auckland performance and will see Tatofi perform in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Born and raised in Honolulu, Tatofi emerged from a deeply musical lineage. His father, Tivaini Tatofi, was a founding member of the island group The Electrifying Kapena, and that immersion in Hawaiian musical traditions shaped Josh’s early development. From the outset, he combined traditional Hawaiian melodies with contemporary island reggae, R&B and soul influences, building a sound that travels well beyond the Pacific.

Since the release of his debut album This Love, Tatofi has cultivated a substantial international following. His catalogue has now surpassed 200 million streams globally, an indicator of sustained audience engagement rather than fleeting viral success. Often referred to as the “Polynesian Luther Vandross”, Tatofi has earned that comparison through a vocal style that is technically assured and emotionally grounded, equally at home in intimate theatre settings and large festival environments.

A pivotal moment came in 2018 when his album Pua Kiele earned a Grammy nomination for Best Regional Roots Music Album at the Grammy Awards. The recognition elevated both his profile and that of contemporary Hawaiian music on the international stage. Domestically, he has been repeatedly honoured at the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, collecting Male Vocalist Of The Year and multiple album and single awards across his career. His work has also been recognised at the Pacific Music Awards, underlining his influence across the wider South Pacific.

In late 2025, Tatofi became the first artist from Hawaiʻi and the South Pacific to sign a global recording agreement with EMPIRE. The partnership signals a strategic expansion into broader international markets while maintaining a foundation in Pacific identity and language. Tatofi has long been an advocate for the preservation of Hawaiian culture, frequently incorporating Hawaiian language into his recordings and using his platform to promote cultural continuity.

The Looking For Love Tour shares its name with his latest single Looking For Love, a preview of his forthcoming Soul, Island, Country album, his first release under the EMPIRE banner. The new material reflects an artist refining his palette, drawing together soul phrasing, country storytelling structure and island rhythmic sensibilities into a cohesive contemporary statement.

Frontier Members can access a presale beginning Thursday 26 February at 12pm local time for 24 hours or until allocation is exhausted. General public tickets go on sale

Monday 2 March at 10am local time.

Josh Tatofi Looking For Love Tour Australia 2026

Wednesday 29 April, Perth, Metropolis Fremantle

Friday 1 May, Sydney, Darling Harbour Theatre

Saturday 2 May, Melbourne, The Timber Yard

Sunday 3 May, Brisbane, The Fortitude Music Hall

Frontier Member presale runs from Thursday 26 February, 12pm local time for 24 hours or until allocation exhausted.

Tickets on sale Monday 2 March, 10am local time.

