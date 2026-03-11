Katchafire And Louis Baker Announce ‘Who You With' Single From Revival 2.0 Guest Edition - Noise11.com

New Zealand reggae pioneers Katchafire team with fellow Kiwi soul artist Louis Baker for a new version of Who You With, arriving 13 March 2026 as part of the forthcoming Revival 2.0 Guest Edition album.

by Paul Cashmere

New Zealand reggae institution Katchafire have teamed with soul singer Louis Baker for the next preview of their upcoming album Revival 2.0 Guest Edition. The collaboration revisits the song Who You With, with the new recording scheduled for release on 13 March 2026.

The project continues Katchafire’s plan to reinterpret material from their breakthrough debut album Revival, inviting a series of guest artists to add fresh perspectives to the band’s catalogue. The updated version of Who You With pairs the group’s established reggae groove with Baker’s smooth, contemporary soul approach.

Baker has spent the past decade building an international reputation as a singer-songwriter and producer, blending modern soul with understated R&B influences. Reflecting on the opportunity to work with Katchafire, he said the track held personal memories.

“I remember when Who You With first dropped, I loved that song. It was the one me and my mates would sing at parties,” Baker said. “When I got the call asking if I’d be on the record and what track I wanted to jump on, it was always going to be that one. Big love to the Katchafire whānau for bringing me in.”

For Katchafire frontman Logan Bell, the collaboration felt instinctive. The group’s roots reggae foundation, shaped over decades of touring and recording, blends easily with Baker’s vocal style.

“This collaboration really felt natural, Katchafire’s original vibe and Louis Baker’s smooth young R&B style just fit perfectly,” Bell said. “His voice brings a fresh, personal touch to the song.”

The single forms part of the long-running rollout for Revival 2.0 Guest Edition, an album scheduled for release on 27 November 2026. In the lead up to the album, Katchafire are issuing a series of monthly singles featuring guest artists who reinterpret songs from the original Revival release.

Among the confirmed collaborators are Hawaiian reggae artist Mike Love and Australian First Nations singer Emily Wurramara, with additional contributors expected to be announced throughout the year.

Katchafire have remained one of the most visible reggae exports from Aotearoa New Zealand for more than two decades. Formed in Hamilton in 1997, the band originally began as a tribute act performing songs by Bob Marley before evolving into a full original recording and touring outfit. The group’s name itself references Catch A Fire, the 1973 album by The Wailers that helped bring reggae to global audiences.

Their debut album Revival arrived in 2003 and quickly established Katchafire as a major presence in New Zealand music. The album produced the hit Giddy Up, which became the country’s highest selling single of 2002 and introduced the band’s distinctive blend of reggae rhythms and Māori cultural identity to a wide audience.

The group continued to build on that foundation with a series of albums including Slow Burning in 2005, Say What You’re Thinking in 2007 and On The Road Again in 2010. The latter reached No.3 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart in the United States, reflecting the band’s growing international audience.

Katchafire’s touring history mirrors that global reach. Over the years the band has performed extensively across Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Pacific Islands, Brazil and Indonesia. Their festival appearances have often placed them alongside influential reggae artists including The Wailers, Steel Pulse, Third World, UB40, Shaggy, Lauryn Hill and Horace Andy.

Despite international success, the band’s identity remains closely tied to Māori culture and community. Themes of whānau, unity and pride in heritage are recurring elements in their songwriting and live shows. The music blends traditional reggae structures with Pacific and Māori influences, creating a sound that resonates both locally and internationally.

The current Katchafire line-up includes founding members Logan Bell on guitar and vocals and Jordan Bell on drums and vocals, alongside Leonard “Leon” Davey on percussion and vocals, Tere Ngarua on bass, Roy Kaiki on keyboards and vocals and Wiremu Barriball on lead guitar and vocals.

The addition of guest voices on Revival 2.0 Guest Edition allows the band to revisit material that has been part of their repertoire for more than twenty years while bringing new perspectives to songs that have become staples of their live performances.

As the first wave of collaborations continues, the Louis Baker version of Who You With signals the direction of the project, honouring the original recordings while introducing new textures and voices.

Katchafire will also remain active on stage in 2026 with several upcoming festival appearances.

Katchafire With Louis Baker – Who You With

Single Out 13 March 2026

Revival 2.0 Guest Edition

Album Out 27 November 2026

Upcoming Shows

14 March 2026, Hamilton NZ, Homegrown Festival

25 April 2026, Guam, Leopalace Resort – Island Feels In The Hills

