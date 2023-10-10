 Kate Ceberano To Extend My Life Is A Symphony Into 2024 - Noise11.com
Kate Ceberano To Extend My Life Is A Symphony Into 2024

by Paul Cashmere on October 10, 2023

in News

Kate Ceberano will kick off 2024 with an extended edition of ‘My Life As A Symphony’, her symphony orchestra backed show.

Kate recorded the ‘My Life Is A Symphony’ four years ago with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra but only got around to releasing it in 2023. The shows were supported with performances around Australia with symphony orchestras, including ones with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

The show locked away for 3 January, 2024 at the Sydney Opera House will feature the Sydney Lyric Orchestra.

Kate says, “This, my 40th year as an Australian performer, singer, songwriter culminates for me in this grand Dame of a building. The Sydney Opera House is iconic and special, it represents the spirit of Arts in Australia. I feel proud to bring my original music and some of my personal favourites to this stage. And though it’s symphonic, I assure you it’s the most personal I’ve ever been with an audience. A private conversation between US and maybe…yourself?! This once in a lifetime tour is the highlight of my career thus far.”

On 1 November, Kate will release Unsung, a beautiful illustrated memoir and companion piece to the album My Life Is A Symphony. It features Kate’s inspirational song lyrics, stories, paintings, embroidery and incredible creative output across four decades.

KATE CEBERANO
MY LIFE IS A SYMPHONY

Sydney Opera House, Concert Hall
Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Tickets at Sydney Opera House and Ticketmaster

Tickets on presale from Tuesday, 10 October and general on sale from Friday 13 October

Tickets for at QPAC, Brisbane (Saturday, 2 December) and
Perth Concert Hall (Saturday, 9 December) – ON SALE NOW

