Kate Miller-Heidke Shares New Single ‘A Certain Panic' Ahead Of New Album - Noise11 Music News

Kate Miller-Heidke has released ‘A Certain Panic’, the second preview of her forthcoming album The Kiss and The Abyss, due on 14 August, with the song examining identity, loneliness and the pressures of life lived through social media.

by Paul Cashmere

Kate Miller-Heidke has unveiled new single ‘A Certain Panic’, offering another insight into her forthcoming seventh studio album The Kiss and The Abyss, which will be released on 14 August.

The song follows lead single ‘Holiday’ and continues the Australian singer-songwriter’s exploration of contemporary life, this time focusing on the psychological cost of maintaining a carefully curated online identity. The release comes ahead of a national album tour scheduled for August and September.

While the first single from the album looked outward with observational humour, ‘A Certain Panic’ shifts the focus inward. Written with Miller-Heidke’s long-time collaborator and husband Keir Nuttall, the song adopts the perspective of an influencer whose public persona has gradually become inseparable from private life. Recorded in England with producer Tom Iansek, the track reflects one of the central themes running throughout the new album: how technology, social expectations and constant visibility influence modern identity.

Speaking about the song, Miller-Heidke said, “‘A Certain Panic’ is about inhabiting the inner life of someone whose identity has become a performance. It’s about the strange loneliness that can exist beneath constant visibility, and the pressure to keep presenting a version of yourself that the world wants to see.”

The single also highlights the creative direction of The Kiss and The Abyss. Across its eleven songs, the record revisits the folk influences that shaped Miller-Heidke’s earliest songwriting while incorporating darker musical textures, theatrical storytelling and layered arrangements. According to the album’s concept, it examines the effects of algorithms, tribalism and moral absolutism on contemporary society while ultimately arguing for empathy, human connection and hope. Mythological imagery and cinematic production are recurring elements throughout the collection.

The album was recorded in England with producer Tom Iansek after Miller-Heidke and Nuttall completed the songwriting together. It represents her first studio album since Child in Reverse, released in 2020, and follows several years during which she balanced recording with work in musical theatre, television and opera.

Miller-Heidke has built one of Australia’s most diverse careers, moving comfortably between contemporary songwriting, classical performance and musical theatre. Since emerging in the mid 2000s, she has released a catalogue that includes Little Eve, Curiouser, Nightflight, O Vertigo! and Child in Reverse. Four of those albums reached the ARIA Top 10, while singles including ‘The Last Day On Earth’ and ‘Caught In The Crowd’ became defining songs of her catalogue.

Beyond her recording career, Miller-Heidke has represented Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Zero Gravity’, becoming one of the country’s most internationally recognised performers. Her career has also extended into opera, including performances with the Metropolitan Opera in New York and the English National Opera, while her songwriting partnership with Nuttall has produced acclaimed stage works including Muriel’s Wedding: The Musical, The Rabbits and Bananaland. She has also become familiar to Australian television audiences through her role as a coach on The Voice Australia.

The combination of folk songwriting, theatrical composition and classical training has long distinguished Miller-Heidke from many of her contemporaries. The Kiss and The Abyss appears to continue that approach while engaging directly with issues shaping modern culture. Rather than presenting technology itself as either positive or negative, the album uses individual stories to explore the emotional consequences of life mediated through digital platforms.

‘A Certain Panic’ reflects that broader concept by focusing less on online fame than on the emotional tension between public image and private reality. It continues Miller-Heidke’s long-standing interest in character-driven songwriting while placing those ideas within a contemporary setting.

The release also coincides with strong demand for Miller-Heidke’s forthcoming Australian tour. Promoters have confirmed multiple performances have already sold out, with additional concerts added to the itinerary. The tour will feature songs from The Kiss and The Abyss alongside material spanning her career.

The Kiss and The Abyss will be released on 14 August.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)