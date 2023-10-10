 Keith Richards Admits Arthritis Has Changed His Guitar Playing - Noise11.com
Keith Richards Admits Arthritis Has Changed His Guitar Playing

The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards has admitted that his arthritis has changed the way he plays guitar.

During a recent interview with the BBC, Keith opened up about how arthritis has affected his life as a musician.

when asked whether his arthritis impacts his guitar playing, Keith responded, “Funnily enough, I’ve no doubt it has, but I don’t have any pain, it’s a sort of benign version.”

He added, “I think if I’ve slowed down a little bit it’s probably due more to age.”

Keith noted that when he can no longer do something with the guitar, he figures out a new way to do it.

“And also, I found that interesting, when I’m like, ‘I can’t quite do that any more,’ the guitar will show me there’s another way of doing it. Some finger will go one space different and a whole new door opens,” he explained. “And so you’re always learning. You never finish school, man.”

The Rolling Stones are currently gearing up to release their 24th studio album, Hackney Diamonds. The album will mark the rock band’s first new release in 18 years.

The album, set for release on 20 October, will feature guest stars Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Elton John.

