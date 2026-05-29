Kennedy Center Ordered To Remove Trump Name After Federal Court Ruling - Noise11 Music News

A US federal judge has ordered the removal of Trump’s name from the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, ruling that the Kennedy Center’s board acted outside its legal authority when it renamed the venue. The decision also halts plans to temporarily close the Washington DC institution for a major two-year renovation project, marking a significant setback for Trump’s efforts to reshape one of America’s most prominent cultural landmarks.

by Paul Cashmere

The ruling was handed down by US District Judge Christopher Cooper, who found that the Kennedy Center’s governing legislation leaves no ambiguity regarding its identity as a memorial to former President John F. Kennedy. Cooper ordered all physical and digital references to the “Trump Kennedy Center” to be removed within 14 days and directed the institution to revert to its original name.

The decision arrives after months of controversy surrounding Trump’s involvement with the centre. Since returning to the White House in 2025, Trump moved aggressively to reshape the organisation, replacing trustees, appointing himself chairman and ultimately overseeing a board vote that added his name to the venue in December 2025.

In a detailed 94-page opinion, Cooper concluded that the board had exceeded its powers.

“The Kennedy Center’s organic statute makes crystal clear that the Center is to be named for President Kennedy, and it cannot bear any other formal name or public memorial based on the Board’s unilateral say-so,” the judge wrote.

He added that “Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it.”

The lawsuit was brought by Ohio Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty, who serves as an ex officio member of the Kennedy Center board through her congressional position. Beatty argued that both the renaming effort and plans to close the venue exceeded the board’s legal authority.

Following the ruling, Beatty described the decision as a victory for the performing arts sector and for the institution’s original mission. She argued that the Kennedy Center belongs to the American public and should remain dedicated to preserving Kennedy’s legacy rather than serving contemporary political interests.

The Kennedy Center board and management have signalled they intend to appeal. Vice President of Public Relations Roma Daravi defended the board’s actions, stating that trustees sought to recognise what they described as Trump’s contributions to the institution and maintain plans for substantial infrastructure upgrades.

The dispute has resonated well beyond Washington politics because of the Kennedy Center’s unique role in American cultural life. Opened in 1971 as a living memorial to President Kennedy, the venue has hosted generations of musicians, actors, orchestras and performing arts organisations. It receives federal support and has traditionally operated with bipartisan backing.

The controversy intensified after Trump’s name was added to the building’s façade. Several artists and productions subsequently withdrew appearances in protest, including performances linked to the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton. Leadership changes also followed, including the departure of National Symphony Orchestra executive director Jean Davidson and the later resignation of Kennedy Center president Richard Grenell.

At the same time, the Trump administration argued that the building required urgent restoration work. Officials pointed to ageing infrastructure, water damage and outdated mechanical systems as justification for a planned closure beginning in July 2026. The renovation proposal included upgrades to HVAC systems, drainage infrastructure, seating and other building services.

Judge Cooper did not permanently prevent renovations from proceeding. Instead, he found that the board had not adequately considered its broader legal obligations before approving a complete shutdown of the facility. The ruling leaves open the possibility that future renovation plans could move ahead if they comply with statutory requirements.

The case reflects a wider debate about politics and cultural institutions in the United States. Trump’s administration has pursued a series of high-profile projects across Washington aimed at reshaping federal landmarks and public spaces. Several of those initiatives are also facing legal scrutiny.

For the music and performing arts community, the Kennedy Center decision restores the venue’s long-standing identity while creating uncertainty around its future governance and renovation schedule. The appeal process is expected to continue in coming months.

What remains clear is that, for now, the institution’s official title will return to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, preserving the name it has carried since opening more than five decades ago. Whether Congress chooses to revisit that question in the future is likely to become another chapter in an ongoing political and cultural battle over one of America’s most visible arts institutions.

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