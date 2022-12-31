King Knights Queen, Arise Sir Brian May - Noise11.com

Queen guitarist Brian May has been knighted by King Charles III and is now Sir Brian May.

May was a co-founder of the band Smile in 1968, later to become Queen in 1970 when Freddie Mercury joined the group.

Queen released their self-titled debut album in 1973 and second and third albums ‘Queen II’ and ‘Sheer Heart Attack’ the following year, starting a succession of global hits with ‘Killer Queen’ and achieving their first number one ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in 1975.

Brian May was appointed a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) by Queen Elizabeth II in 2005 and earned his PhD in Astrophysics in 2007. Dr Brian May was Chancellor of Liverpool John Moores University from 2008 to 2013 and a collaborator with NASA for the New Horizons Pluto mission. He even has an asteroid named after him. 52665 brianmay was dedicated in 1998.

Previously knighted musicians include include Tom Jones, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Elton John, Ray Davies, Cliff Richards, Shirley Bassey, Rod Stewart, Van Morrison and Beatles producer George Martin.

