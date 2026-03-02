Kip Moore Reason To Believe Tour Locked In For Australia And New Zealand - Noise11.com

Kip Moore returns to Australia and New Zealand this October and November, bringing his Reason To Believe Tour to intimate theatre stages across the region.

by Paul Cashmere

Kip Moore will make his sixth trip to Australia and New Zealand this spring, announcing a run of theatre dates for his Reason To Believe Tour across Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Christchurch and Auckland.

The Georgia-born singer-songwriter has built a formidable following in this part of the world since his first visits more than a decade ago. This time, Moore will take a more personal approach, performing up close with his band in some of the East Coast’s most respected theatre venues before crossing the Tasman for two New Zealand shows.

The tour follows a significant period of transition and momentum for Moore. In 2024 he parted ways with long-time label MCA Nashville and subsequently signed a global deal with Virgin Music Group. In 2025 he released his sixth studio album, Solitary Tracks, a 23-song collection written entirely by Moore and largely recorded while on the road. The album expanded on the reflective tone that has increasingly defined his work, examining themes of solitude, resilience and self-examination.

Moore’s career arc has been unusually self-directed for a mainstream country artist. Born in Tifton, Georgia in 1980, he moved to Nashville in 2004 and spent eight years developing as a writer before securing a recording contract. His 2012 debut album Up All Night produced the US number one Somethin’ ‘Bout A Truck and established him as one of the format’s most promising new voices. Follow-up singles Beer Money and Hey Pretty Girl cemented his commercial presence, while subsequent albums including Wild Ones, Slowheart, Wild World and Damn Love broadened his stylistic reach.

Across his catalogue, Moore has consistently co-written his material, favouring guitar-driven arrangements that lean into heartland rock as much as contemporary country. His live reputation has grown accordingly. Moore has sold out venues throughout North America and Europe and twice headlined stadium shows in South Africa, including capacity dates in Cape Town and Pretoria in 2023 that collectively drew more than 44,000 fans.

His connection with Australian audiences has been similarly robust. On his previous tour he delivered his largest local shows to date, underlining a sustained demand that has seen him return regularly since the early 2010s. The upcoming theatre format suggests a deliberate recalibration, placing emphasis on musicianship and storytelling rather than scale alone.

The announcement of the Australian and New Zealand dates coincides with the release of Moore’s new single, Levee, issued through Virgin Music. The track arrives as the first taste of new material since Solitary Tracks and signals the beginning of another chapter following a period of creative consolidation.

Moore’s approach to career longevity has often run counter to prevailing trends. He has been open about his ambivalence toward social media culture and has instead prioritised touring and songwriting as the foundations of his audience relationship. That strategy has resulted in more than one billion global streams and a catalogue that balances chart success with a strong live identity.

In addition to his recording and touring commitments, Moore established the charity One Heartbeat, which focuses on housing and economic support initiatives for families facing affordability pressures. Away from music he divides his time between South Carolina and Maui, maintaining a lifestyle that includes surfing, hiking and carpentry, pursuits that frequently inform the imagery and perspective in his songs.

The Reason To Believe Tour will see Moore perform across five cities over four weeks, with two-night stands in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney before concluding in Christchurch and Auckland.

Tour Dates

Friday 30 October, Melbourne, Forum

Saturday 31 October, Melbourne, Forum

Friday 6 November, Brisbane, The Fortitude Music Hall

Saturday 7 November, Brisbane, The Fortitude Music Hall

Friday 13 November, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 14 November, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 21 November, Christchurch, Christchurch Town Hall

Sunday 22 November, Auckland, Auckland Town Hall

