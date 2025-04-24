KISS Co-Founder Peter Criss To Release First Solo Album in 18 Years - Noise11.com

Original KISS drummer Peter Criss has announced his first solo album in 18 years.

Peter Criss has put out jazz and pop records in the past but his new one is a “hard rock, kick-ass album”, according to KISS historian Julian Gill.

Criss also confirmed that the album will feature the likes of Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5, virtuoso electric bassist Billy Sheehan and Paul Shaffer, who served as David Letterman’s musical director.

Appearing on the ‘KissFAQ’ fan podcast, he spilled to Gill “I have an announcement.

“I have my new rock and roll album to [share with] you KISS Army guys coming out in the fall, and I really hope you like it, man. And I wanna say God bless to each and every one of you.”

The follow-up to 2007’s ‘One For All’ is produced by Mötley Crüe’s producer Barry Pointer.

Gill continued: “I’m so excited for it to be released, and I think KISS fans are gonna love this album. Peter’s drum sound is absolutely massive and his vocals are powerful. Barry Pointer’s production is stunning, and Peter’s got an incredible group of musicians and background vocalists behind him.”

The album will between September and November.

Criss founded KISS in 1973 and was later joined by Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons after they answered his advert, with Ace Frehley joining at a later date.

Criss first quit the ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’ group in 1980, before reuniting with the original lineup in 1996.

However, he left for good in 2004.

Despite KISS playing their final concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2023, KISS are playing an “unmasked” show in Las Vegas this November.

They will play the Kiss Army Storms Vegas convention, which runs from November 14 until November 16.

They have stated that the Madison Square Garden concert would be the “final Kiss-in-makeup appearance”.

The line-up featured Simmons, Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer.

