KISS Return To The Stage In Las Vegas Two Years After Farewell, And Weeks After Ace Frehley's Death - Noise11.com

KISS have returned to the stage for the first time in two years, and for the first time since the death of Ace Frehley, the legendary guitarist who helped define the band’s sound. The shows formed part of the three day Kiss Kruise, held at the Virgin Hotels complex in Las Vegas. While the band stepped away from the road following the End Of The Road tour in 2023, the return to performance has offered long term fans a chance to reconnect with a group that has shaped rock culture for more than fifty years.

Paul Stanley opened the first performance by addressing the loss of Frehley, who died in October following a fall at his home. Stanley paused to recognise the influence of the guitarist, and reminded the crowd that differences within the band were part of a long shared history. The moment of silence set a respectful tone before the band began their first acoustic performance.

The first night featured an acoustic set that played on memories of the group’s 1995 MTV Unplugged performance, which became a landmark moment for KISS during the nineties.

The members took the stage unmasked, in civilian clothes, and performed a loose but heartfelt hour that leaned heavily into classic album cuts. Tracks from albums such as Hotter Than Hell, Dressed To Kill and Destroyer appeared across the set, and fans responded to the relaxed and conversational mood.

14 November 2025 – Las Vegas (acoustic show)

• Comin’ Home (Hotter Than Hell, 1974)

• See You Tonite (Gene Simmons – Gene Simmons solo album, 1978)

• I’ll Be Back (The Beatles cover – originally on A Hard Day’s Night, 1964)

• A World Without Heroes (Music From “The Elder”, 1981)

• Hard Luck Woman (Rock And Roll Over, 1976)

• Christine Sixteen – Take 1 (Love Gun, 1977)

• Christine Sixteen – Take 2 (Love Gun, 1977)

• Christine Sixteen – Take 3 (Love Gun, 1977)

• Nothin’ To Lose (Kiss, 1974)

• Goin’ Blind (Hotter Than Hell, 1974)

• Hide Your Heart (Hot In The Shade, 1989)

• Plaster Caster (Love Gun, 1977)

• Beth (Destroyer, 1976)

• Love Her All I Can (Dressed To Kill, 1975)

Jokes about age, forgotten lyrics and long histories between band members kept the tone light. Gene Simmons took the mic for See You Tonight, while Eric Singer revisited songs linked to the group’s earlier periods. The acoustic set drew cheers from fans who travelled to Las Vegas to be part of the revival of the Kiss Kruise brand.

The second night marked the true return of KISS, with the band performing their first full electric concert since December 2023. The show was staged unmasked, with no pyro, and no theatrical effects. Stanley joked about the stripped back presentation, but the energy in the room suggested that the crowd wanted nothing more than to hear the band play a set of classics.

The fifteen song set moved quickly through the group’s seventies and eighties catalogue, before a sixteenth encore track extended the night with an appearance by Bruce Kulick. Kulick played with KISS from 1984 to 1996, and his return for the final songs drew loud appreciation across the venue.

15 November 2025 – Las Vegas (electric show)

• Deuce (Kiss, 1974)

• Take Me (Rock And Roll Over, 1976)

• Hotter Than Hell (Hotter Than Hell, 1974)

• Calling Dr. Love (Rock And Roll Over, 1976)

• Got To Choose (Hotter Than Hell, 1974)

• Watchin’ You (Hotter Than Hell, 1974)

• Cold Gin (Kiss, 1974)

• I Love It Loud (Creatures Of The Night, 1982)

• Love Her All I Can (Dressed To Kill, 1975)

• Let Me Go, Rock ’N’ Roll (Hotter Than Hell, 1974)

• Black Diamond (Kiss, 1974)

• Detroit Rock City (Destroyer, 1976)

• Shout It Out Loud (Destroyer, 1976)

• Do You Love Me (Destroyer, 1976)

• Lick It Up (Lick It Up, 1983)

• Rock And Roll All Nite (Dressed To Kill, 1975)

Although the band did not dwell on Frehley’s death during the electric show, fans continued to chant his name throughout the weekend. Tommy Thayer pointed to the sky after performing a section connected to Frehley’s work, and the crowd recognised the tribute instantly. Frehley’s influence has remained central to the identity of the band since 1973. His passing has added emotional weight to these first performances in two years.

With the group’s music catalogue and brand now controlled by Pophouse Entertainment, the coming years will see further development of projects linked to the band’s history. Stanley and Simmons remain involved in these long term plans, which include an avatar show, a biopic and new immersive experiences. The return to live performance signals that, despite the farewell tour, the band are not ready to close the book on their live legacy.

The Las Vegas weekend also featured appearances from Quiet Riot, Sebastian Bach, Bruce Kulick and more. Fans enjoyed karaoke events, memorabilia displays and activities inspired by five decades of Kiss Army culture. For many lifelong supporters, the significance of seeing KISS perform shortly after Frehley’s death created a powerful emotional moment.

