Ace Frehley Reportedly On Life Support After Brain Bleed Following Fall - Noise11.com

Original KISS guitarist and solo artist Ace Frehley is reportedly in a critical condition, fighting for his life after suffering a brain bleed caused by a fall in his home studio a few weeks ago.

UPDATE ACE HAS DIED. The family has issued this statement: “We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!” The updated story is here

Sources say Ace is still dependent on life support. Earlier this month, the 74-year-old rocker cancelled the remainder of his 2025 tour dates citing “ongoing medical issues.” That decision came just two weeks after he pulled out of the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California, after sustaining injuries in what was initially described as a “minor fall” in his studio.

In September, his team released a statement reading: “Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital. He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time.” The incident led to the cancellation of his scheduled performance at the Antelope Valley Fair. Two weeks later, Frehley announced that he must cancel all further 2025 dates.

Ace Frehley, born Paul Daniel Frehley in 1951, co-founded KISS in 1973 alongside Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Peter Criss. His “Spaceman” persona, signature guitar effects that spewed smoke or pyrotechnics, and distinctive lead playing helped define KISS’s theatrical hard rock identity.

Frehley remained in KISS until 1982, when tensions over creative control and direction pulled him away. In the interim, he formed Frehley’s Comet and released solo albums, achieving notable success with his self-titled 1978 solo record – one of four simultaneous solo releases by KISS members – whose single New York Groove became a hit.

In 1996, Frehley rejoined KISS for their blockbuster reunion, reuniting the classic lineup for tours and the 1998 album Psycho Circus. He remained until 2002, when he parted ways again just as the band staged its first “farewell tour.” Since then, guitarist Tommy Thayer has adopted the Spaceman makeup and persona in live shows.

Over the years, Frehley continued releasing solo records. His most recent album, 10,000 Volts, dropped in February 2024 via MNRK (formerly eOne) and marked his first original material since 2018’s Spaceman. He had also been working on Origins Vol. 3, the next chapter in his covers-based Origins series (following the 2016 and 2020 volumes).

At the time of his collapse, his live band included Ryan Spencer on bass, Jeremy Asbrock on guitar, and Scot Coogan on drums.

In a recent interview with Guitar World, Frehley said he declined an invitation to join his former KISS bandmates for the “Kiss Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas” event this November, citing his preference to focus on solo work. “They asked me and I declined,” he stated. “There’s no way I’m gonna be involved with that … maybe I’ll eventually get inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist.”

As news of Frehley’s condition spreads, fans and fellow musicians are holding on to hope. A number of reports indicate his family is confronting the grim possibility of withdrawing life support.

The full 2025 tour dates were never fully disclosed in your source, but it’s known that he had scheduled shows through October and early November in support of 10,000 Volts.

For now, his catalogue and legacy as a pioneering rock guitarist stand as a testament to his influence. He remains the only KISS member to have constantly pushed guitar theatrics into theatre-rock territory, and many of today’s guitarists cite his work during Alive! and beyond as a key inspiration.

This is a developing story.

