Knosis Return With New Single 'Kushizashi' - Noise11 Music News

Japanese experimental metal project Knosis has released its first new music since the 2025 debut album Genknosis, with frontman Ryo Kinoshita describing the standalone single “Kushizashi” as a personal declaration of intent.

by Paul Cashmere

Japanese metal project Knosis has unveiled the new standalone single Kushizashi, marking the band’s first release since its 2025 debut album Genknosis. Issued through SharpTone Records, the track arrives after a period of international touring that has seen the Tokyo outfit expand its audience across Europe and Australia while continuing to refine its distinctive blend of metalcore, industrial music and extreme metal.

The release represents the next chapter for Knosis following the arrival of Genknosis in August 2025. Rather than serving as the beginning of a new album campaign, Kushizashi stands alone as a new statement from the band, highlighting the continued creative partnership between vocalist Ryo Kinoshita and producer and multi instrumentalist Yosh Morita. The single also arrives at a time when Japanese heavy music continues to gain greater international recognition, with bands from the country’s metalcore scene finding audiences well beyond Asia.

Musically, Kushizashi continues the aggressive sonic identity established across Knosis’ previous releases. Dense guitar riffs, groove driven rhythms, industrial textures and black metal influences underpin Kinoshita’s combination of harsh vocals and melodic passages.

Speaking about the song, Kinoshita offered a brief but direct explanation of its meaning.

“This is my declaration,” he said.

“I AM THAT I AM.”

The release follows a run of European dates supporting fellow Japanese heavy act Paledusk, introducing Knosis’ live show to new audiences. The project has steadily built a reputation for translating its layered studio recordings into an intense concert experience through an expanded touring lineup featuring musicians from across Japan’s heavy music community.

Knosis was formed in Tokyo in late 2022 after Kinoshita’s departure from Crystal Lake, the influential Japanese metalcore band he fronted for approximately a decade. During his time with Crystal Lake, Kinoshita became one of the best known voices in modern Japanese heavy music before leaving the group as he dealt with an adjustment disorder and the pressures associated with constant touring and performance.

Following his exit, Kinoshita initially intended to step away from the music industry altogether. According to the band’s history, it was long time friend Yosh Morita, frontman of Survive Said The Prophet, who encouraged him to continue making music. The result became Knosis, a project conceived as a creative outlet where Kinoshita could explore personal experiences without the expectations attached to his previous role.

Since its formation, Knosis has developed an approach that avoids traditional genre boundaries. The debut EP The Shattering arrived in 2023, quickly followed by The Eternal Doom, introducing listeners to a sound that combines metalcore with hardcore breakdowns, industrial production and elements of black metal.

The band’s first full length album, Genknosis, was released in August 2025 through SharpTone Records. The record explored themes surrounding the human condition and featured guest appearances including Yukina from Hanabie on the track Fuhai. Other songs, including Dokunuma, drew inspiration from the world of the video game Elden Ring, while Shinmon further expanded the project’s increasingly experimental sound.

Although Knosis is fundamentally built around Kinoshita and Morita in the studio, the live band features a rotating lineup of musicians drawn from acts including Prompts, Hikage and Kovis. That expanded lineup has supported the group’s growing international touring schedule.

Australian audiences were introduced to Knosis during the farewell tour for Australian metalcore band Void Of Vision, where the group appeared alongside Gideon and UnityTX. Those performances further established Knosis within the international heavy music circuit before its subsequent European tour.

With Kushizashi, Knosis signals that the momentum built since the release of Genknosis is continuing. While there has been no announcement of a second album, the standalone release suggests the project remains committed to exploring new creative territory as Kinoshita continues to redefine his artistic identity beyond Crystal Lake.

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