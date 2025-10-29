Of Mice & Men Announce 2026 Australian Tour With Crystal Lake - Noise11.com

Southern California metalcore icons Of Mice & Men will return to Australia in May 2026, joining forces with Japanese heavy music innovators Crystal Lake for one of the most powerful double-bills of the year.

The tour will hit Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane, promising a blistering showcase of two bands at the top of their craft – both renowned for their explosive live energy, genre-defining sound, and dedicated global followings.

“Australia holds a special place in our heart,” says frontman Aaron Pauley. “The crowds there are unmatched in their passion and chaos. After the love we felt last year, we are stoked to return with a new show and tear the roof off once again. It feels like coming home with family. Get ready for the pits to open wide.”

Formed in Costa Mesa, California in 2009 by Austin Carlile (formerly of Attack Attack!) and Jaxin Hall, Of Mice & Men (often abbreviated OM&M) quickly carved their place in the modern metal landscape. The band’s current lineup features Aaron Pauley on vocals and bass, Phil Manansala and Alan Ashby on guitars, and Valentino Arteaga on drums.

OM&M first made waves with their self-titled debut Of Mice & Men (2010), establishing their trademark blend of ferocity and melody. The 2011 follow-up The Flood cemented their standing as leaders in the new wave of American metalcore. By the time Restoring Force (2014) arrived, the band had found its balance between brutality and accessibility, delivering hits like You’re Not Alone and Bones Exposed that pushed them into the mainstream metal consciousness.

After Carlile’s departure in 2016 due to health issues, Pauley took over full vocal duties, leading the band through an impressive creative evolution. Albums such as Defy (2018), Earthandsky (2019), Echo (2021), Tether (2023), and the forthcoming Another Miracle (2025) have seen Of Mice & Men expand their sound while retaining their roots in heavy emotion and raw power.

Their achievements include multiple Billboard #1 albums, Gold certifications, and over one billion global streams, with tours alongside Metallica, Slipknot, Linkin Park, and A Day To Remember. Their performances at Soundwave and Vans Warped Tour are legendary, with Australian fans consistently proving among their most loyal worldwide.

Joining OM&M on this 2026 Australian run is Crystal Lake, Japan’s most celebrated modern metalcore export. Known for their jaw-dropping technical skill and fearless genre-blending, Crystal Lake combine the intensity of hardcore with the ambience of electronic and atmospheric textures – creating a sound that defies categorisation.

As Sputnik Music declared, “Just when it felt like metalcore was hitting a plateau, Crystal Lake swoops in and revitalises the genre. This is a whole different level of metalcore; there’s really nothing else out there like it.”

Having not toured Australia since 2019, Crystal Lake’s return has been long awaited. Their relentless touring across Europe, the U.S., and Asia has only strengthened their reputation as one of the most electrifying live bands in the world.

Together, Of Mice & Men and Crystal Lake represent two generations of heavy music innovation, one forged in the American metalcore boom of the late 2000s, the other a global vanguard redefining the genre’s future.

OF MICE & MEN + CRYSTAL LAKE May 2026 Australian Tour Dates

Tuesday 5 May – PERTH, Magnet House

Thursday 7 May – ADELAIDE, Lion Arts Factory

Friday 8 May – MELBOURNE, 170 Russell

Saturday 9 May – SYDNEY, Manning Bar

Sunday 10 May – BRISBANE, The Triffid

Tickets here:

Pre-Sale: Friday 31 October @ 1:00pm Local

General Public On Sale: Monday 3 November @ 9:00am Local

