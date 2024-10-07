 Korn To Play One Off Australian Headline Show In Adelaide - Noise11.com
Korn

Korn

Korn To Play One Off Australian Headline Show In Adelaide

by Noise11.com on October 7, 2024

in News

Korn will perform a headline show in Adelaide in December while in Australia for the Good Times Festival.

Korn will perform 4 December at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena before Good Times kicks off in Melbourne.

General tickets are on sale Friday 11 October @ 9am ACDT Time
Tickets from destroyalllines.com

GOOD THINGS FESTIVAL LINE UP
Korn
Sum 41
Violent Femmes
Electric Callboy
Billy Corgan
Mastodon
Kerry King
The Gaslight Anthem
Jet
The Living End
L7
Northlane
Bowling For Soup
Alpha Wolf
Sleeping With Sirens
The Butterfly Effect
311

AViVA
Destroy Boys
Dragon
Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls
From Ashes To New
Grandson
Highly Suspect
Imminence
Killing Heidi (Performing ‘Reflector’ In Full)
Loathe
Reliqa
Taylor Acorn
Plus the return of Stage 666!

DATES AND VENUES:
Friday 6 December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (15+)
Saturday 7 December – Centennial Park, Sydney (16+)
Sunday 8 December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (15+)

Tickets on sale from https://www.oztix.com.au/

Noise11.com

