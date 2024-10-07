Korn To Play One Off Australian Headline Show In Adelaide - Noise11.com

Korn will perform a headline show in Adelaide in December while in Australia for the Good Times Festival.

Korn will perform 4 December at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena before Good Times kicks off in Melbourne.

General tickets are on sale Friday 11 October @ 9am ACDT Time

Tickets from destroyalllines.com

GOOD THINGS FESTIVAL LINE UP

Korn

Sum 41

Violent Femmes

Electric Callboy

Billy Corgan

Mastodon

Kerry King

The Gaslight Anthem

Jet

The Living End

L7

Northlane

Bowling For Soup

Alpha Wolf

Sleeping With Sirens

The Butterfly Effect

311

AViVA

Destroy Boys

Dragon

Frank Turner And The Sleeping Souls

From Ashes To New

Grandson

Highly Suspect

Imminence

Killing Heidi (Performing ‘Reflector’ In Full)

Loathe

Reliqa

Taylor Acorn

Plus the return of Stage 666!

DATES AND VENUES:

Friday 6 December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (15+)

Saturday 7 December – Centennial Park, Sydney (16+)

Sunday 8 December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (15+)

Tickets on sale from https://www.oztix.com.au/

