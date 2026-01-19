Kreator Release Dystopian Video For Title Track Of New Album ‘Krushers Of The World' - Noise11.com

The German thrash titans have dropped the official clip for the album’s title track, filmed in a post-apocalyptic Berlin, as their 16th studio album lands now.

by Paul Cashmere

Kreator have once again proven they remain a defining force in extreme metal with the release of their 16th studio album, Krushers Of The World, and the premiere of its title-track video, set in a bleak, post-apocalyptic Berlin. The band’s latest record arrives with the same ruthless intensity that made them a cornerstone of the Teutonic thrash movement, while also incorporating modern production and contemporary sonic elements that keep their sound current and urgent.

The album, produced by Jens Bogren, who previously worked with Kreator on Phantom Antichrist and Gods Of Violence, comprises ten anthems that move with both precision and aggression. From the opening ferocity of “Seven Serpents” through to the closing blast of “Loyal To The Grave”, the record is built on a foundation of merciless riffing, kinetic rhythms, and a vocal delivery that remains among the most distinctive in metal.

Kreator’s new material is not simply a return to form, it is a statement of continued relevance. The title track, “Krushers Of The World”, sits at the centre of the album’s modern identity, delivering a heavy, mid-tempo groove that underscores the band’s ability to combine classic thrash with a contemporary weight. “Satanic Anarchy” follows with a similarly commanding chorus, while tracks such as “Barbarian”, “Deathscream” and “Psychotic Imperator” provide the unrelenting speed and intensity that have defined Kreator’s sound for decades.

The album also highlights frontman Mille Petrozza’s long-standing fascination with horror cinema. “Tränenpalast”, a track inspired by Dario Argento’s Suspiria, features guest vocals from Britta Görtz of Hiraes, adding a dark and dramatic contrast to Petrozza’s roar. The song’s melodic yet menacing structure underlines the band’s willingness to expand their palette without diluting the core thrash attack.

The new video for “Krushers Of The World” continues this blend of art and aggression. Set against a desolate Berlin landscape, the clip portrays a world on the brink of collapse, capturing themes of collapse and social decay that feel increasingly resonant in today’s climate. The imagery is stark and cinematic, reinforcing the album’s themes of global breakdown and survival through force.

Kreator’s journey began in the early 1980s in Essen, a city in Germany’s industrial Ruhr region. Back then, the environment was grim, shaped by factory smoke, economic decline, and a sense of despair that would fuel the band’s early intensity. Influenced by the raw power of Kiss and Judas Priest, and later shaped by the emerging thrash scenes in the US and UK, Kreator forged a sound that was faster, harder, and more confrontational than much of what had come before.

The band’s early releases, particularly Pleasure To Kill (1986), became blueprint albums for thrash and death metal alike, influencing generations of extreme bands from Cannibal Corpse to Behemoth. Through the late 1980s and early 1990s, albums such as Terrible Certainty, Extreme Aggression and Coma Of Souls cemented their reputation as one of Europe’s heaviest and most uncompromising acts.

Despite experimentation in the 1990s, Kreator returned to their core sound in the 2000s with Violent Revolution and Enemy Of God, reaffirming their status within the modern thrash hierarchy. The band’s later work, including Phantom Antichrist and Gods Of Violence, saw them reach new commercial heights, with chart success that confirmed their enduring appeal.

The cover art for Krushers Of The World, created by Zbigniew Bielak, adds another layer to the album’s sense of legacy. Bielak reinterprets classic Kreator visual trademarks, including nods to Coma Of Souls and Pleasure To Kill, into a dense tapestry of occult symbolism. The result is a striking image that rewards close inspection and highlights the band’s history without relying on nostalgia alone.

Kreator’s current line-up – Petrozza, founding drummer Jürgen “Ventor” Reil, guitarist Sami Yli-Sirniö and bassist Frédéric Leclercq – remains one of the tightest configurations in the band’s 43-year history. With Krushers Of The World, they deliver a record that is both a continuation of their legacy and a forward-looking statement, underlining why they remain one of the most influential acts in metal.

Mille Petrozza summed up the release plainly, “Hordes! Krushers Of The World is yours now! We hope you will enjoy it as much as we do. See you on tour!”

Krushers Of The World – Tracklisting

01. Seven Serpents

02. Satanic Anarchy

03. Krushers Of The World

04. Tränenpalast

05. Barbarian

06. Blood Of Our Blood

07. Combatants

08. Psychotic Imperator

09. Deathscream

10. Loyal To The Grave

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)