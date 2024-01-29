 Kylie Minogue and Sia Have a Collaboration on the Way - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue and Sia Have a Collaboration on the Way

Kylie Minogue and Sia have collaborated on a new song together.

Kylie recruited Sia to oversee production on her 2014 LP ‘Kiss Me Once’, and the pair have since reunited on the dance tune ‘Dance Alone’, which attendees of Kylie’s Las Vegas residency at the Studio 54-inspired Voltaire at The Venetian will have heard played before she took to the stage.

An insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Sia called on Kylie to work on Dance Alone and it’s a really anthemic, dance-style track.

“They are good friends, and their voices work really well together.

“Dance Alone is coming out next month but Sia allowed Kylie to play it before a show in Vegas and the audience loved it.”

Clips of the duet have been posted across social media.

One X user with the username @cursedhive captioned their video: “do my ears deceive me or is that kylie minogue featured on this sia song?! oh we are getting fed (sic)”

Meanwhile, Paris Hilton is following in the footsteps of Kylie by releasing a new album executive produced by Sia.

The long-awaited collection will be a follow-up to her 2006 debut album ‘Paris’.

Appearing on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ in October, she said: “Yeah, I’m recording the new album right now.” She released a brand-new version of her iconic noughties hit ‘Stars Are Blind’ featuring Kim Petras last summer.

She also teased that she and Kim recorded songs for each other’s albums.

The latter released her LP ‘Problématique’ in September and Paris featured on the song ‘All She Wants’, with fans now eagerly anticipating their next collaboration on Paris’ LP.

Speaking on ‘Magic Radio Breakfast’, Paris – who starred in Kim’s ‘Malibu’ music video – spilled: “We did a song on her new album and then we are recording for my new album as well.

“I’ve been friends with her ever since her first single came out, being in her first music video and just to see how much she has grown. She is a pop icon.”

