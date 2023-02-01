 Kylie Minogue To Release Collaboration With Jake Shears Of Scissor Sisters - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue To Release Collaboration With Jake Shears Of Scissor Sisters

by Paul Cashmere on February 2, 2023

in News

Kylie Minogue has collaborated with Jake Shears on a new track. Kylie has teamed up with the Scissor Sisters frontman on his upcoming solo album ‘Last Man Dancing’ – which is due to be released on June 2 – for a song called ‘Voices’, which is listed as the third track on the new record and is said to have been inspired by “all the house parties” Shearshas thrown over the years.

Jake is quoted by The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column as saying: “The first half gives you those singalong moments that get everyone into it at the top of the night. As the hours turn, you can get a little deeper and darker, more where the second half of the record goes. It’s inspired by all the over-the-top house parties I’ve thrown.”

Kylie has worked with Jake multiple times over the years, most recently on the 2017 single ‘The Other Boys’ along with Nervo, and Nile Rodgers and performed backing vocals for the Scissor Sisters on their 2010 hit ‘Any Which Way’ but the rock band also wrote her 2007 ballad ‘White Diamond’, which she premiered during her ‘Showgirl Homecoming’ tour following her recovery from breast cancer.

For the new album, Jake – who also welcomes Le Chev, Amber Martin, and Big Freedia as special guests on the upcoming record – has signed with independent record label Mute, and founder Daniel Miller “cannot wait” for fans to hear the new music.

He said: “It’s my great pleasure to welcome Jake into the Mute family. Working with him on set-up over the past few months has been inspiring. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the new album, Last Man Dancing, and I’m looking forward to what is set to be an exciting campaign unfurling throughout 2023.”

