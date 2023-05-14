Kylie Minogue To Release New Album 'Tension' - Noise11.com

September 22nd will see the release of Kylie’s brand new studio album, ‘Tension’, a record of euphoric, empowered dance floor bangers and sultry pop cuts.

‘Tension’ is eleven tracks of unabashed pleasure-seeking, seize-the-moment, joyful pop tunes. The hypnotic electro of ‘Padam Padam’ opens the album and will be the first single to be released from the record.

Discussing ‘Tension’, Kylie says:

“I started this album with an open mind and a blank page. Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song. I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

Kylie has worked with a number of producers on the album with seven of the tracks being produced and co-written with her long-time collaborators, Biff Stannard and Duck Blackwell. Discussing the recording process, Kylie says:

“I loved being back in the studio with my collaborators but was also able to benefit from remote recording, which we have all got used to – my mobile studio never left my side for a year and a half! The album is a mix of songs I have written and songs which really spoke to me. Making this album helped me navigate challenging times and celebrate the now. I hope it accompanies listeners on their own journeys and becomes part of their story.”

Tracklisting as follows –

Padam Padam

Hold On To Now

Things We Do For Love

Tension

One More Time

You Still Get Me High

Hands

Green Light

Vegas High

10 Out Of 10

Story

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

