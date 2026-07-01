8TH Wonder Festival Announces Brisbane Debut Led By L.A.B - Noise11 Music News

L.A.B will headline the inaugural Australian edition of 8TH Wonder, a new trans-Tasman festival bringing together artists from Aotearoa, Australia and the Pacific for a one-day event in Brisbane in January 2027.

by Paul Cashmere

A new festival centred on roots music and Pacific culture is set to join Queensland’s summer calendar, with 8TH Wonder making its Australian debut at Eatons Hill Outdoors in Brisbane on Saturday, 30 January 2027. Created by New Zealand band L.A.B and entertainment company Loop, the one-day event will feature a lineup spanning reggae, soul, dub, R&B and contemporary Indigenous music.

The Brisbane event will follow the launch of 8TH Wonder in Rotorua on New Zealand’s North Island on 23 January, establishing the festival as a new trans-Tasman brand. The Australian edition will be headlined by L.A.B and feature performances from Te Wehi, Sir Dave Dobbyn, South Summit, Aaradhna, Che Fu & The Kratez, Ladi6, Corrella, The Elovaters and Son & Water.

The festival arrives at a time when music from Aotearoa and the wider Pacific is continuing to build an audience in Australia. Its programming combines established New Zealand artists who have shaped the country’s modern music identity with a younger generation of performers drawing from reggae, hip-hop, soul and Indigenous traditions.

L.A.B are serving not only as the festival’s headline act but also as foundation partners in the event. The band have become one of New Zealand’s most commercially successful acts, with a catalogue that includes multiple platinum albums and singles and sold-out shows throughout Australasia.

“We’re really excited to be a part of 8TH WONDER,” L.A.B’s Joel Shadbolt said. “It’s been over 10 years since L.A.B played our first festival, and in that time we’ve been lucky enough to play festivals across the world. We think this lineup and what 8TH WONDER is going to offer is going to be a really special day out.”

Shadbolt also highlighted the event’s family focus.

“There’s not many festivals where you can bring your kids along, and whānau is a really key part of L.A.B, so for this to be all ages means it’s going to be a magic day.”

Loop’s Michael Tucker said the event was conceived with both artists and audiences in mind.

“8TH WONDER has been built as an artist-led festival from day one. We wanted to create the kind of event we’d love to go to ourselves, incredible music, room to breathe, artists you can actually get close to, and a day that feels welcoming for everyone.”

The lineup also reflects several significant moments for participating artists. Sir Dave Dobbyn’s appearance marks his first Australian tour date in more than eight years. One of New Zealand’s most influential songwriters, Dobbyn has spent almost five decades recording and performing, becoming a central figure in Aotearoa’s musical identity.

Among the newer names on the bill is Te Wehi, whose rise has accelerated following sold-out tours in New Zealand and Australia and recognition as Breakthrough Artist at the 2026 New Zealand Music Awards.

Perth’s South Summit represent the Australian contingent at the top of the lineup. The Indigenous five-piece arrive following the release of their album Run It Back, which was selected as a triple j Feature Album. Their fusion of indie rock, reggae, hip-hop and R&B places them in close musical alignment with much of the festival’s programming.

The event will be staged at the recently expanded Eatons Hill Outdoor Precinct, located on the former Eatons Hill Golf Course north of Brisbane. The venue has previously hosted international artists including Prince and Post Malone and was recently named Queensland’s Best Entertainment Venue.

Organisers say the all-ages event will include food trucks, bars and festival stalls, with children under five admitted free with a paying adult. Ticketing options include general admission and a limited VIP allocation, with Afterpay also available.

8TH Wonder is a joint venture between Loop and Comiskey Group, companies that have collectively worked across live entertainment and festival production throughout Australasia for more than two decades. The festival’s creators say it continues an ethos established by Loop’s influential music compilations of the early 2000s, which introduced audiences beyond New Zealand to artists from Aotearoa and the Pacific.

Dates:

Saturday, 23 January 2027, Village Green, Rotorua

Saturday, 30 January 2027, Eatons Hill Outdoors, Brisbane

Early Bird tickets on sale at 10am on Friday, 3 July at 8thwonder.live

GA Early Bird: $127.50

GA First Release: $147.50

Limited VIP: $287.50

Under 5 years free

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