 Lady Gaga Is Planning A Telephone Sequel - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga Photo credit Frank LeBon suppilied by Universal

Lady Gaga photo credit Frank LeBon supplied by Universal

Lady Gaga Is Planning A Telephone Sequel

by Music-News.com on February 21, 2025

in News

Lady Gaga has confirmed that a sequel ‘Telephone’ is on the way.

Lady Gaga teamed up with Beyonce in 2010 for the track from her EP ‘The Fame Monster’, and while the music video concluded with a teaser that read ‘To be continued…’, Gaga has only just confirmed that something is on the cards.

When asked during an appearance on Vanity Fair’s ‘Lie Detector’ series if a follow-up was coming, she said: “Yes.”

Gaga remained coy when giving out many other details, including if whether Beyonce will be joining her again this time round.

Asked if Beyonce would be involved, she said: “Maybe.”

And when asked if scheduling conflicts were getting in the way of taking the project forward, Gaga confirmed that was not the case.

In the music video, Lady Gaga is a prison inmate who is behind bars for murdering her boyfriend and Beyonce arrives to bail her out before the two of them go on a killing spree at a diner.

The track – which was initially written by Gaga for Britney Spears before she turned it down – features the opening line “Hello, hello, baby, you called I can’t hear a thing…” and when asked if she had ever answered the phone like that in real life, Lady Gaga admitted that was a possibility.

She said: “I feel like I might have actually done that before, but maybe not. I am so bad at this. I just said yes, and no and maybe.”

When a crew member claimed that the lie detector confirmed she was being truthful with that initial answer, Gaga quipped that was “good to know”.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Wombats. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Wombats Chased By Gangsters In Brazil

The Wombats were "chased by a gang" while on tour in Rio.

1 day ago
Parkway Drive and orchestra 2025
Parkway Drive To Play Sydney Opera House With Symphony Orchestra

Bryon Bay’s metal core band Parkway Drive will perform one show only with a symphony orchestra at the Sydney Opera House in June.

3 days ago
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Explains How To Rhyme ‘Orange’ To Anderson Cooper

Eminem has given CNN’s Anderson Cooper a lesson in how to bend words to the point you can even make something rhyme with the word “orange”.

5 days ago
Ahren Stringer of The Amity Affliction photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Amity Affliction Make Ahren Stringer Split Permanent

The Amity Affliction bass player Ahren Stringer is now permanently out of the band.

6 days ago
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z Gets Win In Court Over Rape Case

The lawsuit accusing Jay-Z of rape has been officially dismissed.

7 days ago
Bliss N Eso (supplied Frontier)
Bliss N Eso Have A Stack Of ‘The Moon (The Light Side) Tour Dates

Bliss N Eso have attached a stack of Australian tour dates to the release of their eighth album ‘The Moon (The Light Side)’.

February 14, 2025
The Audreys photo by Todd Bennett supplied
The Audreys Ask The Age Old Question ‘Beatles vs Stones’?

The Audreys have rekindled the more than half century argument ‘Beatles Vs Stones’.

February 14, 2025