Lalah Hathaway, Al Di Meola Join Melbourne International Jazz Festival Line-up - Noise11.com

The Melbourne International Jazz Festival will return after a two-year pandemic hiatus with Grammy winners Al Di Meola and Lalah Hathaway leading the international line-up.

The Melbourne International Jazz Festival gathers up some of Australia’s finest with a performance from The Cat Empire’s Harry Angus, Emma Donovan and The Bamboos.

“Melbourne has long been the epicentre of Australia’s vibrant and buzzing jazz scene–we’re famous the world over for it–anda huge part of the Melbourne International Jazz Festival has always been about celebrating and showcasing the best of our vibrant scene.” said Melbourne International Jazz Festival’s artistic director Michael Tortoni, “Now, with borders open once more, I am absolutely thrilled to open the festival, and this city, back up to the world with the best jazz musicians and performers from across the country and around the globe set to converge here this October. It’s going to be a hell of a party.”

The Melbourne International Jazz Festival will run over 10 days from 14 to 23 October.

