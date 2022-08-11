 Jazz Legend Al Di Meola To Perform In Australia In October - Noise11.com
Al Di Meola photo by Nathan Thomas supplied by Live Nation

Al Di Meola photo by Nathan Thomas supplied by Live Nation

Jazz Legend Al Di Meola To Perform In Australia In October

by Paul Cashmere on August 11, 2022

in News

Legendary jazz guitarist Al Di Meola will perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in October for Live Nation.

In 2020 Al Di Meola reimagined The Beatles on his ‘Across The Universe’ album and plans to feature music from the album at the Australian shows.

In a statement Al Di Meola said, “I am very excited to finally be back in Australia! We will be playing new music, some renditions of the Beatles and pieces by the late great Tango master Astor Piazzolla. We will see you down under!”

Al Di Meola dates are:

18 October, Melbourne, Recital Centre
19 October, Brisbane, Fortitude Hall
20 October, Sydney, State Theatre

Tickets go on sale to the public Monday August 15 at 11am AEST.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the My Live Nation presale beginning 10am, Friday 12 August until 10am, Monday 15 August.

For complete tour and ticket information, please visit: livenation.com.au

