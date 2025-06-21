Motley Crue and Dolly Parton Merge Into Dolly Crue for 'Home Sweet Home' - Noise11.com

Dolly Parton and Mötley Crüe have re-recorded the Mötley Crüe classic ‘Home Sweet Home’.

The song will be included on Mötley Crüe’s forthcoming definitive collection ‘From The Beginning’ on September 12. A portion of the proceeds from the single will benefit Covenant House, an organization close to the hearts of the members of Mötley Crüe. Covenant House provides safe shelter, meals, hope and more to help youth experiencing homelessness.

The members of Mötley Crüe shared in a joint statement, “‘Home Sweet Home’ was first released in 1985 as a single from our Theatre Of Pain album. For an icon like Dolly Parton to sing on a song that has not only meant so much to us but to all the fans through the years, is a career high that means a lot to us. We couldn’t be happier to celebrate the 40th anniversary of ‘Home Sweet Home’ in this special way, and we’re excited to share this version of the song with all the Dolly and Mötley fans around the world.”

The members add, “That we were able to unite with Dolly to raise awareness for homeless youth and the amazing work of Covenant House, which provides them safe housing and care, makes it even more special. We hope you’ll enjoy ‘Home Sweet Home’ featuring Dolly Parton as much as Dolly and we enjoyed creating it.”

Dolly Parton offered, “It was an honor and a joy working in the studio on Mötley Crüe’s 40th Anniversary re-release of ‘Home Sweet Home’. I was so pleased that they would ask me to sing on such a classic.”

From The Beginning Tracklist:

1. Live Wire 3:14

2. Take Me To The Top 3:43

3. Shout At The Devil 3:16

4. Looks That Kill 4:07

5. Too Young To Fall In Love 3:34

6. Smokin’ In The Boys Room 3:27

7. Home Sweet Home 3:59

8. Girls, Girls, Girls 4:30

9. Wild Side 4:41

10. Dr. Feelgood 4:50

11. Without You 4:29

12. Kickstart My Heart 4:48

13. Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away) 4:40

14. Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.) 4:12

15. Primal Scream 4:46

16. Afraid 4:07 * LP ONLY

17. Saints Of Los Angeles 3:40

18. The Dirt (est. 1981) 3:52

19. Dogs Of War 4:04

20. Cancelled 4:47 * LP ONLY

21. Home Sweet Home (featuring Dolly Parton) 3:59 – NEW

