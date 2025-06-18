Swanee Posts Heartfelt Video For ‘Believe’ Album - Noise11.com

Swanee has posted a heartfelt video thanking everyone involved with his first album in over a decade ‘Believe’. He has his brothers Jimmy Barnes and Alan Barnes on the record and said he would have had his sister Linda had she not passed away when she did.

John said that he wanted to give a copy of the album to his sister but she passed away before she got to hear it. “She would have loved it. I had that feeling when I listened to this. For some reason when I listen to this one, maybe it’sbecause it’s like my legacy. I wanted it to be something special. I wanted to give it to her before she passed. I broke down and cried when I heard the album. It touched me so much and I hope it touches you”.

The family connect runs through ‘Believe’. The song ‘Brother of Mine’ features brothers Alan Barnes, Jimmy Barnes and John Swan. “The guys who are singing on here, Jon Stevens, Jimmy (Barnes), Diesel, my little brother Al. That was a big thing in itself getting the three brothers together. We actually had the three boys and if Linda had been alive she would have been on that. There kids are on it. It was such a beautiful thing now that I hear it and its actually there in front of me.”

Jimmy and John also perform ‘Dark End of the Street’ together om ‘Believe’. Mahalia Barnes is on ‘People Get Ready. Alan Barnes is with John on ‘Well, Well’ and Jimmy’s brother-in-law Mark Lizotte (aka Diesel) is on the original song ‘Where Is My Soul’.

‘Believe’ will be released on 1 August 2025.

“Believe” will be a 16 track CD ($29.95), and a 16 track DOUBLE (coloured vinyl) RECORD ($89.95) AND for a limited time we are offering FREE POSTAGE!

To secure your order from this initial release you can order via 2 ways. 1. You can call and pay over the phone to Songland on +61 2 6293 4677, or you can do it via johnswan.net.au

THE TRACKLISTING

1. “WELL, WELL” A Delaney and Bonnie gem that kicks it off with younger brother Alan Barnes stepping up to the mic. Recording with Alan and Jimmy Barnes was the original reason for John wanting to record again and so here they are….

2. “AIN’T NO LOVE IN THE HEART OF THE CITY” Jon Stevens swaggers with John on this Bobby “Blue” Bland soul classic.

3. “SHOULD’VE NEVER LET YOU GO” When Frog Harris suggested this little known Neil Sedaka song released back in 1980, he wasn’t sure what John would think. Instantly upon hearing it, the first question asked was who was the right voice to match the sentiment and the purity of the song. The answer was easy, Melinda Schneider.

4. “CALEDONIA” when you’re born a Scot and you’re singing a folk classic by Scotsman Dougie Maclean, there was only one choice as to who this duet would be sung with, fellow Scot, Colin Hay.

5. “WHERE IS MY SOUL” The first of only 2 non-covers on “Believe”, Swanee asked Mark Lizotte, (aka Diesel), if he’d mind writing a song. The next day, John was presented with a song that fits onto this album like a whiskey with ice in a fine glass….

6. “CRY TO ME” When you’re making an album that is as much soul as it is rhythm & blues, then Joe Camilleri and Swanee meshing on this Solomon Burke classic is an absolute heart warmer.

7. “DON’T THINK TWICE IT’S ALRIGHT” Among so many unexpected pleasures on “Believe”, this Dylan classic sung with Wendy Matthews is another gem.

8. “WITH MY MAKER I AM ONE” This Eric Bibb riff just never gives up and is a glorious musical meeting between two long loved mates, Swanee, and the legendary Russell Morris.

9. “ALL I EVER WANTED” “Believe” screamed out for a rock tune, and when this Santana cut from “Marathon” released in 1979 was decided upon, the voice to match with John’s was easy – Dave Gleeson. To kick the track into the upper atmosphere though, it needed a true rock guitarist and into that space walked the legendary Rick Springfield. This needs to be played LOOOOOOOUD.

10. “BRING IT ON HOME TO ME” This Sam Cooke classic shows another different side to “Believe” and to reach this song’s level of class and soul, please welcome the one and only, Jack Jones.

11. “LATELY” When talking about soul, putting together a Stevie Wonder classic from “Hotter Than July”, Swanee, and the vocals and guitar playing of the legendary Ian Moss, you can hear the more than half a century of friendship between these blood brothers…

12. “BROTHER OF MINE” and talking about brothers… The reason “Believe” was created was so John could sing and record with his family. This Steve Kipner/ Tommy Emmanuel song is so lyrically perfect and harmoniously amazing by these 3 brothers Alan, Jimmy and John it will be regarded as the king tide on an album of high water marks.

13. “DARK END OF THE STREET” Another soul classic showcasing the legendary voices of 2 legendary brothers John Swan, and Jimmy Barnes.

14. “THERE IS A ROAD” There aren’t too many musicians out there that can claim to be as travelled as Swanee, but Kevin Borich is one. This original was written by both of these road warriors.

15. “PEOPLE GET READY” “Believe” is an album about family, and friends who are like family. This Curtis Mayfield all-time great is taken to the limit by John, and niece, Mahalia Barnes.

16. “BELIEVE” When discussing the structure of “Believe”, Frog Harris strongly highlighted the importance of the final track of the album. The one that “locks everything into place” and is the perfect ending to the experience. Also importantly was the idea that when all of his friends and family have moved away from the microphone, the spotlight was on John, and when this amazing Brooks & Dunn track was suggested, Swanee immediately realized this was what the album should be called.

