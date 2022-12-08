 Lana Del Rey To Release Ninth Album - Noise11.com
Lana Del Rey image photo noise11

Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey To Release Ninth Album

by Noise11.com on December 9, 2022

in News

Lana Del Rey has announced her new album, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, and released the title track.

Lana Del Rey has unveiled the artwork and release date for her ninth studio album.

The single was penned by Lana and Mike Hermosa and co-produced with Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes.

Just recently, Lana teased the album in an interview with ‘HOLA TV’, telling the Spanish channel: “I won’t tell you when it’s coming out, but I can tell you I’m making an announcement about it on the seventh, so what do we have, a week? Seven days? I’m very excited.”

The album is due for release on March 10, 2023.

Getting the record ready for release hasn’t been plain-sailing, as the songs were stolen.

Lana Del Rey revealed in October that her car was broken into whilst parked on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles “a few months ago” and the culprit got away with her laptop computer, multiple hard drives and a camcorder.

Among the files that were taken was her forthcoming LP, a 200-page manuscript for a book she is writing for Simonand Schuster and irreplaceable family home movies.

Lana begged her fans not to seek out or listen to any leaked music online, as the tracks will be from the stolen album.

In a since-deleted Instagram Live video, she said: “A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place – actually Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles – and I stepped away for a minute.

“And the one time I left my backpack inside my car, someone broke all the windows and took it.

“I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon and Schuster – which I didn’t have backed up on the cloud.

“And despite that, people are still able to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos. I loved the book that I lost with all of my heart and put a lot of passion into it.

“Please don’t listen to the music if you hear it, because it’s not coming out yet.

“Obviously I won’t ever leave anything in the car again, even if it’s just for a moment. But we’ve had the same issues at the house, and it is a constant thing. And although I’m so grateful to be able to share all of the good stuff, I just also want to share that it has been a challenge.”

Lana had to re-record her songs and admitted it had been immensely frustrating to have to start over on the record.

Lana said: “I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come -despite so many safety factors at so many different levels. I really want to persist and make the best record I can.”

Last year, Lana Del Rey released two albums to acclaim, ‘Blue Banisters’ and ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paramore Premiere New Song ‘The News’

Paramore have a new song ‘The News’.

15 seconds ago
Celine Dion photo by Ros O'Gorman
Celine Dion Diagnosed With Rare Disorder

Celine Dion has been diagnosed with a "very rare" neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS).

10 hours ago
Chris Cheney photo by Ros OGorman
Chris Cheney is Singing Cliff Richard’s Wired For Sound And Its Pretty Bloody Good

The Living End’s Chris Cheney has uploaded an acoustic version of Cliff Richard’s 1981 pop classic ‘Wired For Sound’ and he makes it sound pretty good.

23 hours ago
LeAnn Rimes, music news, noise11.com
LeAnn Rimes Cancels Shows Because of Vocal Cord Issues

LeAnn Rimes has been forced to cancel two concerts after suffering vocal cord issues.

2 days ago
The Superjesus photo by David Sheerman
The Superjesus To Release New Music In January

The Superjesus have a new song ‘Money (We’re Only In It For Love) coming in January and their first album in 20 years will be released in 2023.

2 days ago
The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022
The Corrs 2023 Australian Dates Announced

Dates have now been locked in for The Corrs 2023 Australia tour.

2 days ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Deactivates Her Instagram Account

Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram account again.

2 days ago