Lana Del Rey To Release Ninth Album - Noise11.com

Lana Del Rey has announced her new album, ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, and released the title track.

Lana Del Rey has unveiled the artwork and release date for her ninth studio album.

The single was penned by Lana and Mike Hermosa and co-produced with Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes.

Just recently, Lana teased the album in an interview with ‘HOLA TV’, telling the Spanish channel: “I won’t tell you when it’s coming out, but I can tell you I’m making an announcement about it on the seventh, so what do we have, a week? Seven days? I’m very excited.”

The album is due for release on March 10, 2023.

Getting the record ready for release hasn’t been plain-sailing, as the songs were stolen.

Lana Del Rey revealed in October that her car was broken into whilst parked on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles “a few months ago” and the culprit got away with her laptop computer, multiple hard drives and a camcorder.

Among the files that were taken was her forthcoming LP, a 200-page manuscript for a book she is writing for Simonand Schuster and irreplaceable family home movies.

Lana begged her fans not to seek out or listen to any leaked music online, as the tracks will be from the stolen album.

In a since-deleted Instagram Live video, she said: “A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place – actually Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles – and I stepped away for a minute.

“And the one time I left my backpack inside my car, someone broke all the windows and took it.

“I had to remotely wipe the computer that had my 200-page book for Simon and Schuster – which I didn’t have backed up on the cloud.

“And despite that, people are still able to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos. I loved the book that I lost with all of my heart and put a lot of passion into it.

“Please don’t listen to the music if you hear it, because it’s not coming out yet.

“Obviously I won’t ever leave anything in the car again, even if it’s just for a moment. But we’ve had the same issues at the house, and it is a constant thing. And although I’m so grateful to be able to share all of the good stuff, I just also want to share that it has been a challenge.”

Lana had to re-record her songs and admitted it had been immensely frustrating to have to start over on the record.

Lana said: “I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come -despite so many safety factors at so many different levels. I really want to persist and make the best record I can.”

Last year, Lana Del Rey released two albums to acclaim, ‘Blue Banisters’ and ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.

