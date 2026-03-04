Laufey Announces A Matter Of Time Tour For Australia And New Zealand - Noise11.com

Dual Grammy Award winner Laufey returns to Australia and New Zealand this July and August with her biggest shows yet, bringing the A Matter Of Time Tour to arena stages nationwide.

by Paul Cashmere

Two years after a rapid-fire run of sold-out theatre dates across Australia, Laufey is set to return with a full arena production, confirming her A Matter Of Time Tour will sweep through Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Auckland this July and August.

The 26-year-old Icelandic artist has become one of the most commercially potent figures in contemporary traditional pop, building a global following around a sound that draws equally from jazz standards, classical composition and modern songwriting craft. On her last visit in 2024 she sold out every Australian show, including a celebrated performance at the Sydney Opera House, prompting immediate venue upgrades for this third tour.

The forthcoming run opens at RAC Arena in Perth on Saturday 25 July before moving east. All shows are licensed all ages, underscoring her rare cross-generational appeal.

Born Laufey Lín Bing Jónsdóttir in Reykjavík in 1999, Laufey’s musical pedigree runs deep. Her mother, a classical violinist from Guangzhou, and her late grandfather, renowned violin pedagogue Lin Yaoji, helped shape her early musical language. By 15 she was performing as a cello soloist with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra, and she later studied at Berklee College of Music in Boston after earning a presidential scholarship.

Her recording career accelerated rapidly. The 2021 EP Typical Of Me introduced her as a writer steeped in standards yet attuned to modern intimacy. Her 2022 debut album Everything I Know About Love explored the upheaval of leaving home and early adulthood. It was followed by Bewitched in 2023, which earned the Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards and delivered the breakthrough single From The Start.

The 2025 follow-up, A Matter Of Time, secured her second Grammy in the same category at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, affirming her status as a standard-bearer for a resurgent style of songwriting. The album, released in August last year, broadened her sonic palette while remaining anchored in the harmonic language of jazz and the melodic sensibility of mid-century pop. Recent singles including Silver Lining, Tough Luck, Lover Girl and Snow White have continued to expand her audience, particularly among younger listeners discovering the genre through streaming platforms.

Industry metrics reflect that growth. Laufey has accumulated more than 4.25 billion global streams and commands a social audience exceeding 23 million. Bewitched achieved the biggest jazz LP debut in Spotify history and reached the Top 20 on the Billboard 200. She has sold out venues including the Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall and the Royal Albert Hall, and has shared stages with artists as diverse as Jon Batiste and Raye.

Beyond touring and recording, her profile has extended into broader cultural recognition. She was named one of TIME’s Women Of The Year for 2025 and in January 2026 received the Knight’s Cross of the Order of the Falcon from the President of Iceland for her contribution to music. Later this month she will make her second appearance at Coachella, following a widely discussed debut that included a guest performance with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

The Australian and New Zealand dates form part of the global A Matter Of Time Tour, which began in the United States in September 2025 and continues through Europe before heading south. Frontier Touring and triple j will present the local leg.

A deluxe edition, A Matter Of Time: The Final Hour, is scheduled for release on 10 April through AWAL, extending the life of a record that has already reshaped the commercial prospects of traditional pop for a new generation.

For Australian audiences who witnessed the rapid sell-outs of 2024, the shift to arenas signals a new chapter. Laufey’s command of orchestration, her fluency across cello, piano and voice, and her instinct for melody have positioned her as a defining artist of her era. This winter, she returns on a scale to match that ascent.

Tour Dates – A Matter Of Time Tour Australia And New Zealand 2026

Saturday 25 July, Perth, RAC Arena

Tuesday 28 July, Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Thursday 30 July, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Monday 3 August, Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Friday 7 August, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Wednesday 12 August, Auckland, Spark Arena

