Leah Senior Shares Final Preview Of Pt. Roadknight With New Single Two Weeks - Noise11 Music News

Australian folk songwriter Leah Senior has unveiled “Two Weeks”, the final advance track from her forthcoming fifth album Pt. Roadknight, due for release on June 19 through Third Eye Stimuli in Australia and SPINSTER in North America and the UK. The song arrives ahead of a national tour and offers one of the album’s most direct reflections on the changing social landscape of Victoria’s coastal communities.
by Paul Cashmere
“Two Weeks” follows earlier singles “Mothersong” and “Softly, Once Again”, completing the introductory trio of songs that have gradually revealed the musical and thematic scope of Pt. Roadknight. While the previous releases explored folk rock and melodic pop influences, the new track strips the arrangement back to fingerpicked guitar and understated piano, placing the focus firmly on Senior’s lyrics.
The song was inspired by events close to home. Senior wrote “Two Weeks” after watching a neighbouring beach house demolished and replaced by a larger property that was seldom occupied.
In the song she observes, “Everybody wants their block of land / Something in the city, something by the seaside / One day we’ll be asked to move along / Nothing lasts forever unless you put it in a song.”
Explaining the circumstances behind the track, Senior said: “Jesse (Williams) and I had to pack down our home studio and set up elsewhere due to all the noise. Once the place was finished it stood empty like most of the houses on the street. I enjoyed the seasonal quiet of living at Pt. Roadknight, but at the same time couldn’t help but think about the current housing crisis and glaring wealth disparity.”
The song also reflects a period of artistic development for Senior. She wrote “Two Weeks” while participating in an online songwriting course led by Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief, an experience she credits with influencing the song’s plainspoken approach. The track was later recorded in Florida with longtime friend Glenn Van Dyke following the completion of a United States tour in 2024.
Pt. Roadknight takes its name from the coastal area near Anglesea on Victoria’s Surf Coast where Senior was living while writing the album. According to Senior, the record was shaped by the contrast between summer crowds and the quieter winter months that transform the region into a largely deserted landscape.
Those seasonal shifts form the backbone of the album. Senior has described the collection as a reflection of both place and time, documenting a period of personal observation against a backdrop of broader social change. Themes of gentrification, housing affordability and isolation sit alongside more intimate reflections on nature, relationships and belonging.
The album continues a creative path Senior has developed across five studio records. Since her 2015 debut Summer’s On The Ground, she has built a reputation for combining literary songwriting with folk traditions, later expanding her sound through albums including Pretty Faces, The Passing Scene and 2023’s The Music That I Make.
Beyond her solo catalogue, Senior has become a recognised figure within Australia’s independent music community through collaborations with King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard and extensive international touring. In recent years she has also attracted attention for her public stance on artist independence and music industry economics, contributing to wider discussions about the future of streaming and alternative models of artist support.
With Pt. Roadknight now only weeks away, “Two Weeks” serves as a final introduction to an album rooted in a specific Australian landscape while engaging with issues being felt across many regional communities. The record will be released on June 19, with Senior and her band set to take the songs on the road through Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and the ACT.
Leah Senior And Her Band
Pt. Roadknight Australian Tour
20 June, Meeniyan, Meeniyan Town Hall
26 June, Brisbane, The Junk Bar
27 June, Eltham, Eltham Hotel
28 June, Bellingen, Bellingen Golf Club
4 July, Sydney, Petersham Bowling Club
5 July, Thirroul, Thirroul Railway Hall
18 July, Melbourne, The Tote (Matinee)
25 July, Deans Marsh, Martians Saloon
1 August, Warrnambool, Mozart Hall
2 August, Castlemaine, Bridge Hotel (Matinee)
7 August, Beechworth, Old Stone Hall
9 August, Canberra, Gang Gang Café
Tickets: leahsenior.com.au
Leah Senior – Pt. Roadknight Tracklisting
Mothersong
Softly, Once Again
Talk To Me
Winter
Two Weeks
Seasonal Rhyme
People Pleaser
Part Of The Crowd
Zoë
Blossoms Of Spring
Child
Lovelily
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