 Lenny Kravitz On His Time With Mick Jagger - Noise11.com
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones

Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones (photo by Ros O'Gorman)

Lenny Kravitz On His Time With Mick Jagger

by Music-News.com on February 26, 2024

in News

Sir Mick Jagger’s solo work was like a “holiday” to him, according to Lenny Kravitz.

Mick had Lenny appear on his 1993 solo LP ‘Wandering Spirit’, on a cover of the Bill Withers soul classic ‘Use Me’.

Kravitz also co-wrote the song ‘God Gave Me Everything’ on Jagger’s 2001 record ‘Goddess in the Doorway’.

And when it was suggested that Jagger felt “lost” making music without his Stones bandmates, he told MOJO magazine: “No, no, no. Mick enjoyed his solo time. For him, it was a holiday. We collaborated on Bill Withers’ Use Me for [1993’s] Wandering Spirit, but we wrote God Gave Me Everything on Goddess In The Doorway [2001]. I had the melody, but no words apart from a bit of chorus. He came to my Roxie studio in Miami. I mumbled some words.

He took a pen and paper and 30 minutes later had the lyrics.

“He goes into the vocal booth and starts singing from the top to bottom perfectly.

“I say, ‘My God, that was amazing,’ and he says, ‘We’ll get the real vocal later.’

He tried over and over again. Of course we used the original.”

Lenny gets his validation from the likes of Jagger and Michael Jackson working with him.

Asked if he feels “under-valued”, he replied: “First of all, I don’t need validation. I’m not that person. I know who I am. I know what I do and I feel good about it. Then I look at the people gravitating towards me, from Michael Jackson to Mick Jagger – they all called me, remember – the legendary folk who supported me and I know they get it. I could name 50 of them.

That’s my validation.”

Jackson and Kravitz teamed up on the track ‘(I Can’t Make It) Another Day’ from the ‘Invincible’ studio sessions, which featured on the posthumous ‘Michael’ album in 2010.

Jackson’s back vocals also posthumously appeared on Kravitz’ song ‘Low’ from his 2018 album ‘Raise Vibration’.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Slayer photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Slayer To Reunite

Slayer will reunite five years after the end of their farewell tour for two festivals in the USA.

19 hours ago
Pearl Jam photo by Danny Clinch
Pearl Jam Add Melbourne Date To Dark Matter Tour

Pearl Jam have added a second Melbourne date to the Dark Matter tour. The new show on November 18 is the second Melbourne date following November 16.

3 days ago
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus Manager Michael McMartin Leaves Band After 41 Years in the Job

Hoodoo Gurus manager Michael McMartin has stepped down from his role after 41 years, citing health issues as the reason for his sudden retirement.

4 days ago
Simple Minds at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Simple Minds To Play Last Show In Perth

All good things come to an end and in Simple Minds case their last Australian show is tonight (21 February 2024) in Perth.

5 days ago
Jimmy Barnes Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes Adds A Couple Of Extra Red Hot Sumer Shows

Jimmy Barnes has added a few more Red Hot Summer shows for Noosa and Cairns when he returns to work in April.

5 days ago
Hoodoo Gurus photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hoodoo Gurus, GANGgajang and Spys To Tour Brazil

Hoodoo Gurus will tour Brazil in August and take GANGgajang and Craig Bloxom's Spys along for the tour.

6 days ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gibson Have 20 Noel Gallagher Les Paul Guitars For Sale

Noel Gallagher has teamed up with Gibson to release 20 signed ’78 Les Paul Custom guitars for charity.

6 days ago