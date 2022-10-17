 Liam Gallagher To Take Knebworth Performance To Cinemas - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher To Take Knebworth Performance To Cinemas

by Music-News.com on October 18, 2022

in News

Liam Gallagher is releasing a documentary film on his return to Knebworth.

‘Liam Gallagher – Knebworth 22’ will tell the story of the 50-year-old singer’s two sold out performances at the iconic English location over the Platinum Jubilee weekend to 170,000 fans in June.

The mammoth concerts came 26 years after Oasis’ legendary 1996 shows, which saw the ‘Supersonic’ band play to 250,000 people over two nights.

The documentary – directed by Toby L – traces Liam back to the site of his former band’s defining performances, including all-new interviews, behind the scenes and concert footage captured from 20 camera positions. It also contains contributions from fans, collaborators and archive footage.

Discussing the project, Liam said: “I’m still in shock that I got to play Knebworth two nights, 26 years after I played it with Oasis. I’m still trying to get my head around it. To have played to multiple generations at the same venue so many years apart was beyond Biblical. I’m so glad that we documented it. “Knebworth for me was and always will be a celebration of the fans as well as the music. Enjoy the film and let’s do it again in another 26 years. LG x”

Toby L says the film is a “love letter to live music”, especially with those shows coming in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down gigs all over the globe.

He said “We wanted to add another layer to Liam Gallagher’s life and story by not just commemorating his return to such hallowed grounds as a solo artist, but also sharing the light with those that make Knebworth such a landmark location – the people. Few shows will ever hit such scale, and precious few moments such as the one experienced earlier this summer, can mean so much to so many. At a time when it’s easy to feel powerless to the weight of the world around us, hopefully this film can be a small reminder of what we’re capable of overcoming. It’s a love letter to live music and being together again.”

‘Liam Gallagher – Knebworth 22’ will be in cinemas worldwide from Thursday 17th November 2022 for a limited time with tickets going on sale at www.LGKnebworth22.com at 9am BST on Friday (21.10.22).

The theatrical event screenings will also feature two additional songs from the Knebworth performance to be played after the main feature, this content is exclusive to cinemas and will not appear on any further release of the film.

The documentary will be coming to Paramount+ globally later this year.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Hurts The Devil’s Feelings By Giving Away A Demon

Ozzy Osbourne has been having a bit of fun with his demon counterpart all in the name of the Save The Music Foundation.

42 mins ago
Charlie Reid, The Proclaimers, Palais Theatre St Kilda, Sunday 17 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http:/www.noise11.com
The Proclaimers To Tour Australia in 2023

The Proclaimers are coming back to Australia in 2023 with a tour starting in Perth on February 24.

7 hours ago
Bjork photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bjork Honors Her Late Mother On New Album

Bjork reflects on the death of her mum in songs on her new album.

13 hours ago
Todd Rundgren, Trak, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
You Am I’s Davey Lane Features On New Todd Rundgren Album ‘Space Force’

Davey Lane of You Am I and The Pictures features on Todd Rundgren’s new duets album ‘Space Force’.

4 days ago
The Poor photo from Facebook
2023 Sets The Poor On Course For Biggest Year Ever

Australia’s The Poor are in for a huge 2023. The band has already locked in a series of European dates from February through to March with major festival dates included and a new album ‘High Priced Deed’ set for release in February.

5 days ago
Adam Thompson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chocolate Starfish Set Aside First Half of 2023 for Bat Out of Hell Shows

Chocolate Starfish will be on the road for the first half of 2023 performing Meat Loaf’s classic ‘Bat Out of Hell’.

5 days ago
Screaming Jets
Screaming Jets To Return Home To Newcastle For New Years Eve Show

The Screaming Jets will return to their origins with a hometown gig in Newcastle to see in the New Year.

5 days ago