Liam Gallagher To Take Knebworth Performance To Cinemas - Noise11.com

Liam Gallagher is releasing a documentary film on his return to Knebworth.

‘Liam Gallagher – Knebworth 22’ will tell the story of the 50-year-old singer’s two sold out performances at the iconic English location over the Platinum Jubilee weekend to 170,000 fans in June.

The mammoth concerts came 26 years after Oasis’ legendary 1996 shows, which saw the ‘Supersonic’ band play to 250,000 people over two nights.

The documentary – directed by Toby L – traces Liam back to the site of his former band’s defining performances, including all-new interviews, behind the scenes and concert footage captured from 20 camera positions. It also contains contributions from fans, collaborators and archive footage.

Discussing the project, Liam said: “I’m still in shock that I got to play Knebworth two nights, 26 years after I played it with Oasis. I’m still trying to get my head around it. To have played to multiple generations at the same venue so many years apart was beyond Biblical. I’m so glad that we documented it. “Knebworth for me was and always will be a celebration of the fans as well as the music. Enjoy the film and let’s do it again in another 26 years. LG x”

Toby L says the film is a “love letter to live music”, especially with those shows coming in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down gigs all over the globe.

He said “We wanted to add another layer to Liam Gallagher’s life and story by not just commemorating his return to such hallowed grounds as a solo artist, but also sharing the light with those that make Knebworth such a landmark location – the people. Few shows will ever hit such scale, and precious few moments such as the one experienced earlier this summer, can mean so much to so many. At a time when it’s easy to feel powerless to the weight of the world around us, hopefully this film can be a small reminder of what we’re capable of overcoming. It’s a love letter to live music and being together again.”

‘Liam Gallagher – Knebworth 22’ will be in cinemas worldwide from Thursday 17th November 2022 for a limited time with tickets going on sale at www.LGKnebworth22.com at 9am BST on Friday (21.10.22).

The theatrical event screenings will also feature two additional songs from the Knebworth performance to be played after the main feature, this content is exclusive to cinemas and will not appear on any further release of the film.

The documentary will be coming to Paramount+ globally later this year.

