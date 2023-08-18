Listen to Dolly Parton Sing Let It Be With Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr - Noise11.com

Dolly Parton has recorded a cover of Paul McCartney’s Beatles’ classic ‘Let It Be’ with Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr.

Have a listen:

The song will feature of Dolly’s upcoming album ‘Rockstar’ which features duets with Debbie Harry, Jan Jett, Peter Frampton, Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, Elton John, Simon Le Bon, Sting and others.

Dolly Parton Rockstar Tracklist

1. ‘Rockstar’ (special guest Richie Sambora)

2. ‘World on Fire’

3. ‘Every Breath You Take’ (feat. Sting)

4. ‘Open Arms’ (feat. Steve Perry)

5. ‘Magic Man’ (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

6. ‘Long as I Can See the Light’ (feat. John Fogerty)

7. ‘Either Or’ (feat. Kid Rock)

8. ‘I Want You Back’ (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

9. ‘What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You’ (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. ‘Purple Rain’

11. ‘Baby, I Love Your Way’ (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. ‘I Hate Myself for Loving You’ (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. ‘Night Moves’ (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. ‘Wrecking Ball’ (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16. ‘Keep on Loving You’ (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. ‘Heart of Glass’ (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ (feat. Elton John)

19. ‘Tried to Rock and Roll Me’ (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. ‘Stairway to Heaven’ (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. ‘We Are the Champions’

22. ‘Bygones’ (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. ‘My Blue Tears’ (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. ‘What’s Up?’ (feat. Linda Perry)

25. ‘You’re No Good’ (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. ‘Heartbreaker’ (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. ‘Bittersweet’ (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. ‘I Dreamed About Elvis’ (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. ‘Let It Be’ (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. ‘Free Bird’ (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band).

In a statement Dolly said, “I am very honoured and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure.

“I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together!”

‘Rockstar’ will be released on November 17.

